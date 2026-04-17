The skills reset: Unlocking enterprise growth in the AI era

Leaders worldwide are racing to capture the value of artificial intelligence. The technology’s promise is compelling: higher productivity, faster decision making and new pathways to innovation. Yet the real test isn’t whether AI can make individual teams more efficient; it’s whether that productivity can scale across the enterprise fast enough to fuel durable, long term growth.

Today, AI is reshaping tasks at a pace that outstrips most organizations’ ability to adapt roles, skills and operating models. In many enterprises, adoption begins with small groups of experts or enthusiastic early adopters. Productivity rises locally, but the gains rarely extend systemwide. The result is a familiar pattern: AI pilots that look impressive in isolation but fail to translate into enterprise level performance.

For leaders focused on sustained growth, this is the core challenge. Productivity at scale cannot come from narrowing the pool of people who can contribute to AI enabled work. On the contrary, it must come from expanding that pool. Growth accelerates when more of the workforce can apply AI confidently, consistently and in ways that move business outcomes.

This is why the AI skills reset is fundamentally a growth agenda. It’s about building the human capability required to translate AI investment into enterprise value.

Tasks, not roles

Our https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/ai-and-the-future-of-work-report " target="_blank">New work, new world 2026 research demonstrates that AI changes the nature of tasks far more often than it eliminates entire roles. This distinction matters. When tasks evolve, human judgment, adaptability and contextual understanding become even more important; they are precisely the capabilities that enable organizations to convert AI’s potential into sustained growth.

Across industries, mid career professionals play a pivotal role in this transition. They hold deep institutional knowledge, understand the nuances of customer needs and know how work truly gets done in the organization. When their experience is amplified by AI, it becomes a powerful accelerator of performance.

Too often, though, these workers are sidelined rather than enabled. When AI adoption is concentrated among specialists, organizations unintentionally create capability bottlenecks. Ideas languish in siloes, productivity gains remain isolated—and the enterprise struggles to scale the technology.

We see this come alive in our AI for Impact Community Labs—in-person, hands-on AI enablement workshops we run to increase AI fluency with human skills for early talent, women returning to work, social sector staff and other community participants. Participants, many of them mid career professionals, learn to apply AI directly to everyday tasks: preparing updates, analyzing trends, improving customer communications or streamlining operational planning. The roles don’t disappear; the work becomes smarter, faster and more impactful.

Hands-on skilling

I believe that to truly unlock growth, organizations must democratize AI capability. That means moving beyond awareness sessions or theoretical training and instead investing in practical, hands on enablement that builds fluency across roles.

At Cognizant, we see this play out in our work with clients. When non specialists are given structured opportunities to use AI in real workflows (appropriately supported by coaching, guardrails and iterative learning), three things happen:

Productivity accelerates because more people can apply AI to everyday tasks, not just high visibility projects.

because more people can apply AI to everyday tasks, not just high visibility projects. Innovation increases as ideas move faster from experimentation into operations.

as ideas move faster from experimentation into operations. Growth becomes more resilient because capability is distributed, not concentrated. This is central to Cognizant's global commitment to skilling through Synapse, our flagship initiative to upskill 2 million individuals worldwide by 2030 across jobseekers, employees and communities. In ASEAN, we see this commitment coming to life when we run instructor-led sessions for even Senior Leadership Teams, where the goal goes beyond AI fluency. Leaders come together to ideate and collaborate on where AI can unlock real enterprise value, asking not just how to work faster, but where AI can fundamentally shift how the business innovates and grows. Enablement is deliberately hands-on: participants work through real use-case challenges, practice prompt design, and receive coaching from experienced practitioners, building both the confidence and the strategic lens to apply AI responsibly and ambitiously.

This shift requires intentional design. Leaders must rethink how work is organized, how teams collaborate and how performance is measured. But the payoff is significant: a workforce that can adapt continuously as AI evolves, rather than one that needs to be reskilled from scratch every few years.

Confidence through use

Another insight from our research is that trust in AI grows through use. Familiarity builds confidence, and confidence drives adoption. When employees see firsthand how AI can enhance, rather than replace, their work, they become more willing to experiment, learn and contribute to value creation.

This is especially important in organizations where precision, reliability and risk mitigation are core to the culture. Practical exposure helps employees understand not just what AI can do, but how to use it responsibly and effectively. It also reinforces the link between broad based skilling and the ability to scale productivity across the enterprise.

It is worth noting that usage metrics can serve as a valuable first point of entry. Before organizations can ask how AI is driving productivity or value, they need to know if their people are actually using the tools already available to them. Low usage is often the first signal that something is off, whether that is awareness, confidence or a disconnect between the tools deployed and the work people actually do. Tracking adoption at this basic level gives leaders an honest baseline from which to build.

Unlocking existing capability

When organizations enable mid career and experienced professionals to use AI effectively, they unlock two compounding benefits.

First, they broaden participation in value creation. Instead of relying on a small group of experts, they tap into the full potential of their workforce. This creates a multiplier effect: more ideas, more experimentation, more innovation.

Second, they build productivity gains that are more durable. Experienced workers bring context, judgment and domain expertise that AI alone cannot replicate. When these strengths are amplified by AI, the organization becomes more adaptable and resilient—qualities essential for long term growth. The organizations that will lead in the next decade are those that recognize this and invest accordingly.

Our own experience reinforces this. When our associates run workshops and labs for our communities and clients under Synapse, we see measurable growth in their AI confidence and proficiency. Their propensity to tinker, experiment and create with AI increases. They apply it to real-world challenges, support our clients' AI needs more effectively and develop the judgment to use AI responsibly.

What leaders can do now

The skills reset is not a training initiative. It’s a strategic imperative for growth. Leaders must:

Expand AI fluency across the workforce, not just within technical teams

Prioritize hands on enablement that builds confidence and practical capability

Empower mid career talent whose experience becomes exponentially more valuable in an AI enabled environment

Design operating models that support continuous learning and distributed innovation

The future of enterprise growth in the AI era will be shaped not by the sophistication of the tools we deploy, but by the breadth of human capability we enable. Organizations that scale AI by scaling people will unlock the next wave of productivity—and the next decade of growth.