UK and Ireland: A beacon of progress for generative AI

Artificial intelligence has gained a strong foothold in the UK and Ireland. In our recent study, businesses said they will spend USD $57.6 million on generative AI in the current financial year, well above the USD $47.5 million global average.

This spending is happening amid a vibrant AI startup scene attracting billions in venture capital, strong government support for AI initiatives (albeit with a degree of uncertainty around the funding for major projects), and national investment in the networking and data centers needed to support AI.

Little wonder, then, that study respondents are more confident than the global average when it comes to what the region has to offer that could encourage generative AI momentum.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 200 in the UK and Ireland. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about being able to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

Based on this analysis, the UKI’s momentum score is 5.6% higher than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary, but the most impactful are the comparatively more optimistic views of the market demand for generative AI, alongside a rosier view of the quality of output and employee perceptions. Pulling the score back, however, reveals relative pessimism toward the availability of gen AI technologies and data privacy and security concerns.

UKI gen AI scorecard