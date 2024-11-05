Gen AI in Spain: Innovating despite limited investment

While businesses in Spain acknowledge the critical role of generative AI in their future success, our recent research highlights a cautious approach to investment and a conservative outlook on strategy success compared with global trends. This year, projected spending averages $23.5 million per company, significantly lower than the global benchmark of $47 million.

However, there’s a palpable sense of urgency among Spanish businesses, with a striking 73% expressing a strong desire to accelerate their generative AI initiatives. Spanish companies seem to be at a crossroads, recognizing the necessity of embracing this technology to gain a competitive edge while carefully weighing the unique challenges and opportunities within their market.

The fact is, regional variances—such as regulatory compliance, infrastructure and available expertise—as well as internal factors like a business’s own technology foundation, will influence the success of implementing generative AI strategies. Consequently, the pace of generative AI adoption and its application will vary unevenly across the globe.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of global generative AI adoption, we conducted a study involving 2,200 business leaders across 23 countries and 15 industries, including 100 participants from Spain. The study evaluated various generative AI adoption trends, such as investment levels, use cases, the importance of generative AI strategies for business success and organizational readiness to embrace the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about their ability to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

Spain’s momentum score is 22% below the global average, primarily driven by concerns over the scarcity and high cost of skilled AI professionals, public perception of the technology and the perceived lack of mature AI products in the market. Additional hurdles include a pessimistic view of existing technological infrastructures and data privacy issues.

Despite these challenges, Spanish businesses exhibit a positive outlook in certain crucial areas. They are notably confident about the market demand for AI solutions, their data preparedness, adaptability of existing operating models and access to sufficient computing power. Addressing the identified challenges while capitalizing on these strengths will be pivotal to accelerating Spain's generative AI adoption journey.

Spain’s gen AI scorecard