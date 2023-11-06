April 28, 2022
Rebuilding businesses for the net zero era
The glimmers of a more sustainable, purposeful and digital-led era are coming into view. Here are three actions businesses can take to ensure a future fit for all.
The net zero era is truly upon us. Faced with the challenge of climate change and a landscape transformed by the pandemic, the message for businesses couldn’t be more clear: find new ways to blend technology with human capabilities to innovate and create a more sustainable planet.
We’ve created a field guide for businesses to get ahead and stay ahead in the net zero era. Forward-thinking businesses need to start thinking and acting along the following lines:
1. Reimagine processes and value chains through a digital lens
2. Empower customers with personalization, trust and control over products, services and experiences
3. Align your actions with a corporate ethos that provides a supportive and meaningful work environment for all
For more, read our report “The Future of Us” or contact us.
