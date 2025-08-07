Healthcare spotlight: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act



For example, in organizations with high cloud maturity, it may also be possible to explore operational consolidation strategies—such as leveraging global capability centers or offshore models—to outsource administrative and back-office functions, freeing up local resources to focus on higher-value priorities.

Organizations can also use the introduction of OBBBA to reevaluate their portfolio. Leaders should assess their geographic footprint, doubling down on profitable regions while considering consolidation or divestment in underperforming areas.

3 . Enhance data sharing and performance tracking to capitalize on new value-based care model incentives

OBBBA supports the transition to outcomes-based reimbursement in Medicare and Medicaid, pushing providers toward value-based care and alternative payment models that prioritize care management and cost containment to maximize reimbursement in a restrictive payment landscape.

While this shift will be seen as a potential bright spot by some, it also underscores the need for sophisticated data sharing, performance tracking and contract management. For payers, the goal is no longer just building a large provider network but fostering a highly effective one—where connectivity, transparency and coordinated interventions drive measurable results.

For example, Optum One enables near-real-time, bidirectional sharing of claims and clinical data. This empowers providers to close care gaps faster and personalize interventions, driving better outcomes at lower costs for both parties.

To develop these capabilities, organizations may be able to leverage the Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion fund included in OBBBA, to support value-based care transformation in underserved areas. However, states must apply by the CMS-designated deadline to access funding opportunities related to care delivery redesign, data infrastructure and workforce development.

4 . Broaden the definition of care to include health and wellness

The new legislation creates an opportunity, and a need, for payers to rethink how they approach wellness—an area in which many have traditionally struggled.

This is particularly true for vulnerable Medicaid populations. Many of those expected to be most affected by OBBBA face higher rates of chronic and behavioral health conditions, which require proactive care and ongoing management. At the same time, many of those people also deal with social determinants like poor nutrition and housing insecurity, which makes it harder to engage them in established wellness programs.

This underscores the need for companies to not only view health more holistically but take an innovative and thoughtful approach to wellness program design.

For example, SCAN Health Plan, a non-profit Medicare Advantage plan and healthcare services provider based in California, partnered with Instacart to develop a grocery allowance. The program helps seniors access “nutritious, culturally tailored food options” that support their overall wellbeing and also help them manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

CareOregon, a non-profit health insurer focused on serving low-income individuals through the Oregon Health Plan (that is, Medicaid), offers gift cards and other incentives for members who engage in preventative services like well-child visits, immunizations and dental check-ups or chronic condition management programs. For some members, CareOregon also offers benefits to address broader health influencers, such as housing, nutrition and extreme weather.

5 . Embrace analytics, AI and platform modernization across the transformation strategy

OBBBA has highlighted the need for healthcare organizations to transform to meet the needs of the new market. This includes both offering new health services, plans and tools to boost growth; and leveraging new models and systems to reduce costs. The one thing both sides of the equation have in common is the need for a strong digital core that helps the organization modernize and optimize.