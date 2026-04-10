FRTB regulations: How to turn compliance into strategic advantage

As financial services firms navigate escalating market volatility and a fast-changing regulatory environment, the https://www.bis.org/publ/bcbs265.htm " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) framework has emerged as a decisive catalyst for change.

No longer a distant overhaul, FRTB regulations are a present-day strategic imperative, compelling banks to rethink risk management, capital efficiency and core business models. For forward-looking institutions, this is not just a compliance exercise but a rare opportunity to forge a lasting competitive advantage.

The top FRTB regulation challenges for financial firms

Conceived by the Basel Committee to inject greater risk sensitivity and transparency into trading book capital requirements, FRTB represents the most sweeping market-risk reform in decades. The regulation establishes a new reality for banks, built on several foundational shifts:

A stricter boundary: The FRTB regulations enforce a much clearer, more robust demarcation between the trading and banking books. The era of flexible reallocation is over, replaced by stringent governance and documentation requirements to prevent regulatory arbitrage.

The FRTB regulations enforce a much clearer, more robust demarcation between the trading and banking books. The era of flexible reallocation is over, replaced by stringent governance and documentation requirements to prevent regulatory arbitrage. A dual mandate: The framework operates on a dual system: the complex, risk-sensitive Internal Models Approach (IMA) and the revamped Standardized Approach (SA). All banks must calculate capital using the SA. Even those with approval for the more sophisticated IMA must maintain SA capabilities as a fallback and for regulatory benchmarking.

The framework operates on a dual system: the complex, risk-sensitive Internal Models Approach (IMA) and the revamped Standardized Approach (SA). All banks must calculate capital using the SA. Even those with approval for the more sophisticated IMA must maintain SA capabilities as a fallback and for regulatory benchmarking. A move from Value-at-Risk to Expected Shortfall: With FRTB, the core risk metric shifts from Value-at-Risk to Expected Shortfall. This change is designed to better capture tail risk: the probability of rare, high-impact loss events demanding more sophisticated modeling and a deeper understanding of portfolio vulnerabilities during periods of stress.

With FRTB, the core risk metric shifts from Value-at-Risk to Expected Shortfall. This change is designed to better capture tail risk: the probability of rare, high-impact loss events demanding more sophisticated modeling and a deeper understanding of portfolio vulnerabilities during periods of stress. A data conundrum: The framework introduces new, complex data challenges. The requirement to capitalize for non-modelable risk factors (NMRFs)—those without sufficient high-quality, observable data—forces banks to either find new data sources or accept higher capital charges. This elevates the need for an enterprise-wide data strategy, encompassing data lakes, automated lineage and robust governance. The business impacts are significant, leading to larger capital requirements, operationally cumbersome processes and the need to revamp data architecture.

How banks can move to value creation with FRTB implementation

While the operational burden is significant, viewing FRTB purely as a cost center is a strategic misstep. The true opportunity lies in leveraging the regulation to unlock deeper business value and position the market risk function as a driver of profitability, not just a protector of the balance sheet.

By going beyond the minimum requirements, banks can achieve critical business objectives:

Capital optimization: The rigorous new capital calculations demand a more strategic approach to deployment. A well-executed FRTB framework allows banks to allocate capital with precision, ensuring it flows to business lines that generate the maximum risk-adjusted returns.

The rigorous new capital calculations demand a more strategic approach to deployment. A well-executed FRTB framework allows banks to allocate capital with precision, ensuring it flows to business lines that generate the maximum risk-adjusted returns. Enhanced risk transparency: Granular data and robust analytics, required for FRTB reporting, provide an unparalleled, real-time view of risk exposures and market dynamics. This transparency empowers traders and executives to make faster, more informed decisions.

Granular data and robust analytics, required for FRTB reporting, provide an unparalleled, real-time view of risk exposures and market dynamics. This transparency empowers traders and executives to make faster, more informed decisions. Improved operational efficiency: The need to manage FRTB complexity is a powerful catalyst for automation and process reengineering. By building future-proof infrastructure with single data sources and automated reporting, banks can significantly reduce overhead and manual errors.

Examples of successful FRTB solutions

Successful FRTB solutions transform data, models and processes into competitive differentiators. At Cognizant, our experience with global banks shows that early investment in data platforms, automation and model validation leads not only to compliance but also to superior performance.

For a top North American bank, we demonstrated this by tackling the FRTB solution from two angles:

Streamlining the Standardized Approach: For other parts of its trading operation, the bank needed an efficient Standardized Approach model. We helped segregate the trading and banking books, defined models based on the Sensitivities-Based Method (SBM) and sourced the required data for positions, sensitivities and market scenarios. This resulted in a transparent, simplified framework with lighter documentation and a faster runtime, significantly lowering the cost of compliance.



Implementing an enterprise risk data lake for the Internal Models Approach: To address the complexity of risk across multiple asset classes, the bank implemented a single, governed enterprise risk data lake to serve as a trusted source of data. This enabled regulatory compliance and accelerated risk insights and scalable analytics, while significantly reducing reconciliation effort and legacy platform costs.



Our team delivered end‑to‑end data lineage, robust data pipelines for positions and Greeks and advanced P&L calculations supporting Value at Risk and Stress Value at Risk. The outcome was a highly scalable operating model that provided a holistic view of risk and achieved full Basel compliance.

Making the right choices when complying with FRTB regulations

The clock is ticking on FRTB, and the choices made today will define the competitive landscape for years to come. By making the right decisions today, financial firms can meet the challenge head-on and transform this regulatory requirement into a strategic advantage.

Cognizant’s market risk offering provides a comprehensive, end-to-end FRTB solution designed to turn regulatory pressure into sustainable value. Our capabilities span the full project lifecycle: Advisory & strategy, implementation, solutions & accelerators and operations.