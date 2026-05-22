Process automation was the warmup. Business process agentification is the game.

From banking to healthcare, transaction volumes in process-heavy industries have outpaced human capacity. Even though organizations have turned to robotic process automation (RPA), this only served to accelerate the steps involved in processes like prior authorization and collections, while leaving the basic process architecture intact.

The underlying handoffs, batch cycles and manual approvals all stayed exactly the same. The broken process just ran faster.

We see the results today. Skilled finance analysts, clinical experts, revenue cycle specialists and customer resolution agents still spend most of their time on high-volume, repetitive process steps, like invoice matching, claims status chasing, accounts receivable follow-ups and prior authorization submissions.

This means they’re forced to deprioritize the judgment-intensive work that actually requires their skills, like exceptions, disputes and clinical escalations. When a revenue cycle specialist spends 60% of their day on tasks with a deterministic answer, the organization is misallocating its most valuable resource.

Meanwhile, collections continue running on weekly schedules instead of being triggered when receivables become due. And prior authorization backlogs grow while clinical staff spend time speaking with payers instead of patients. Organizations bear the brunt, absorbing the cost of lengthy days sales outstanding, denied claims, delayed shipments and burnt-out talent.

The organizations reimagining processes, rather than simply automating them, are pulling ahead. They are working to put business process agentification—not just automation—into action, enterprise-wide.

Business process agentification in action

Beyond reducing the volume of work, agentic AI fundamentally changes its nature. Let’s look at how this plays out in the healthcare industry and, specifically, in prior authorization, as it’s one of the most concrete examples of where agentification delivers immediate, measurable impact—and where the cost of inaction is measured in patient outcomes, not just dollars. The evidence has never been clearer. https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/ama-press-releases/ama-survey-prior-authorization-reform-pledge-falls-short-physicians " target="_blank">The AMA Prior Authorization Physician Survey documents a worsening crisis despite years of insurer pledges to reform.

Physicians today complete an average of 40 prior authorization requests per week, consuming 13 hours per week of physician and staff time; in fact, 40% of practices employ staff dedicated exclusively to prior auth tasks.

The patient harm is direct and documented: 95% of physicians say prior auth results in delays accessing necessary care, and 79% report patients abandoning treatment due to authorization challenges. More than one in four physicians report that prior auth has led to a serious adverse event, including hospitalization, permanent impairment or death. Denial volumes have increased over the past five years, and three out of five respondents are concerned that insurers’ growing use of AI will push denial rates even higher.

The administrative machinery that enables all of this—portal logins, fax confirmations, phone calls, status checks—is work that was never a good use of clinical expertise. As a result, the prior auth process is built on idle time and human handoffs.

Agentic automation eliminates that idle time by triggering on clinical events rather than human schedules, collapsing days of waiting into minutes of autonomous action. With agentic workflows, organizations can reimagine the entire prior authorization process from the ground up.

Rather than a human initiating each step, agents can autonomously gather clinical documentation, verify against the payer’s current policy criteria, submit directly to the payer portal, track approval status in real time, auto-escalate cases requiring review, and notify care teams the moment a decision is reached. All this can happen without a single manual login.

The value of agentic workflows lives not in processing faster but in removing the waiting caused by layers of human initiation points, insurer-driven friction and batch-cycle dependencies. That’s why prior auth is exactly the kind of process that agents were built to replace. The status quo is not merely inefficient but also clinically and operationally untenable.

Five principles for success with business process agentification

In our work with clients, we’ve discovered five ways that businesses can realize value from agentifying their business processes:

Reengineer before agents, not after. Deploying agents on existing processes produces faster broken processes. Enterprises that reimagine their processes first—eliminating every step that assumed a human would initiate it—achieve lower exception rates.





Deploying agents on existing processes produces faster broken processes. Enterprises that reimagine their processes first—eliminating every step that assumed a human would initiate it—achieve lower exception rates. See idle cycle as a hidden cost. Most enterprises measure days sales outstanding. Few measure the working capital trapped in the gap between human-initiated process steps. Agents trigger on events, not schedules, which frees that trapped capital and turns it into value.





Most enterprises measure days sales outstanding. Few measure the working capital trapped in the gap between human-initiated process steps. Agents trigger on events, not schedules, which frees that trapped capital and turns it into value. Emphasize domain knowledge. It has become fairly easy to deploy an agent. The complex work is encoding what actually happens at exception time. The agentic projects that succeed are built on operational knowledge—the institutional expertise of teams who have run these processes in production, across regulated industries, for years.





It has become fairly easy to deploy an agent. The complex work is encoding what actually happens at exception time. The agentic projects that succeed are built on operational knowledge—the institutional expertise of teams who have run these processes in production, across regulated industries, for years. Build in governance at the very beginning, not as a bolt-on. In the financial services and healthcare sectors, explainability is a regulatory requirement. Every agent must produce a full decision log from Day 1. Organizations moving fastest in regulated industries lead with the governance architecture, and they use it to accelerate approval rather than defend against objection.





In the financial services and healthcare sectors, explainability is a regulatory requirement. Every agent must produce a full decision log from Day 1. Organizations moving fastest in regulated industries lead with the governance architecture, and they use it to accelerate approval rather than defend against objection. Start with one chain but design for the whole enterprise. Begin with a single high-pain process—order-to-cash, prior authorization, logistics exceptions—but architect for cross-domain connectivity. That emergent, cross-domain intelligence is the difference maker.

A path to process autonomy

The path forward is clear: Reengineer the process, not just the tooling. The organizations pulling ahead are agentifying processes now, because they understand the cost of inaction.

By doing so, they will recover the time and capital that their broken processes have been consuming in the background for years, and can begin putting their best talent to work on tasks that actually need them.

Cognizant Agentic Enterprise Services redesigns business processes for agent-native execution and then deploys agents on the architecture that fits your environment. AI agents handle the repetitive, high-volume work. Your human team focuses on the judgment calls that require human expertise. You experience the power of agentic AI that’s built for your business. For more information, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/services/ai/build-and-scale-agentic-ai">Learn more at our webpage.