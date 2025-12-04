The growing importance of business activity monitoring

<p>Real-time rails have transformed how payments are processed. But visibility into how payment providers run their business hasn’t kept up. Every instant transaction triggers a flurry of real-time activity—approvals, settlements, confirmations—yet insight into overall performance lags behind.</p> <p>That's where business activity monitoring, or BAM, comes in. It offers payment providers a live, end-to-end view of how their enterprise is running, from payment orchestration and compliance workflows to customer experience. Providers can zero in on up-to-the-minute details like where loan approvals are bottlenecked and which transactions failed in the last few seconds. In an environment in which a few minutes of downtime can cost millions in fines and lost trust, that’s must-have information.</p> <p>Business activity monitoring typically takes a back seat to flashy technologies like cloud and AI. But today’s BAM is far from a niche back-office tool. Outfitted with AI agents, today’s business activity monitoring solutions enable payment providers to stay on top of business targets and KPIs. Implementation is straightforward and lays the groundwork for a future command center that automates corrective actions for payments. </p> <h4>Misconceptions about BAM</h4> <p>If business activity monitoring makes so much sense, why haven’t more banks and payment providers implemented it? We encounter a lot of misconceptions about BAM. Here are the most common: </p> <ul> <li><i>“We don’t need BAM. We have APM tools.”</i> Many leaders confuse business activity monitoring with application performance monitoring (APM) tools like Splunk or Dynatrace, which banks and payment organizations use to keep tabs on their core software functions. The application metrics are useful, but APM solutions’ focus is technology, and their intended target audience is CTOs and CIOs. BAM tracks business details needed by CEOs and COOs, such as operating cash flow, non-performing loan ratios and payments approval rates by sub-types and geography. <br> <br> </li> <li><i>“We already have plenty of analytics and dashboards.”</i> People often mistake analytics for business activity monitoring. But while analytics is about insight and prediction, often garnered by crunching large datasets offline, BAM uses live data to detect and orchestrate responses automatically or semi-automatically. It takes the big-picture view of real-time operational insights, spanning enterprise processes and correlating each leg of a transaction.<br> <br> </li> <li><i>“Our technology team is looking into BAM.” </i>Because business activity monitoring views operations through a business lens, it needs to be jointly envisioned and executed by business and tech stakeholders. When leaders treat BAM as a technology project (and focus on, say, utilizing microservices), they risk losing sight of how the solution can benefit their business. To ensure your BAM implementation doesn’t fall victim to shiny object syndrome, organize its planning and design around business goals. Enlist business stakeholders to choose KPIs and metrics that are granular enough to capture the nuances of the business, such as approval rates for fuel transactions occurring in the eastern zone of the business in the last 30 minutes. It’s the job of the technology team to keep the target operating model in mind without disrupting the existing transaction flow through the enterprise. </li> </ul> <h4>How hard is BAM to implement? </h4> <p>Implementation of business activity monitoring is surprisingly straightforward because the solutions don’t replace or disrupt existing systems; they just layer in AI agents that collect and analyze data from multiple points across the business. </p> <p>In the past, business activity monitoring used simpler, rule-based approaches and some machine learning (ML) to detect patterns. But now, with agentic and generative AI working together, solutions can do more sophisticated things; rather than merely monitoring, they also interpret and predict what’s happening across the business. For instance, the AI can forecast whether certain business processes are about to “shift left” (happen earlier, upstream) or “shift right” (happen later, downstream) in the near future—basically predicting timing or workflow changes before they occur.</p> <p>These agents transform monitoring from a manual, reactive process into one that’s real-time, autonomous and predictive, surfacing insights the moment they matter.</p> <p>When properly designed, business activity monitoring can adapt to payment organizations of all sizes. What’s more, BAM isn’t an all-or-nothing installation. You can start slowly and monitor, say, 20% of the business, or focus on specific pain points such as merchant onboarding delays or certification processes. An enterprise running 20 different payment applications can use BAM to monitor the entire transaction flow by integrating agents across its systems. Alternatively, it might monitor the switch or hub and the surrounding components that most impact business performance, including the tokenization, fraud and accounting systems.</p> <h4>Setting the stage for a future command center</h4> <p>Importantly, BAM sets up the organization for the future. Today, if approvals from point-of-sale devices in Walmart or Target go down for three seconds, the command to reset the devices typically comes from business owners and is manually executed by operations. In the future, enterprises will automate those decisions and actions using AI and ML; BAM supplies the data, and the AI model decides what action to take.</p> <p>Business activity monitoring is a foundation for the future. Once it’s been implemented, it can serve as the hub for a command center that doesn’t just identify but automate corrective actions. </p>