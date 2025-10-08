Real-time banking starts with real-time payment reconciliation

Real-time transactions have taken the payments world by storm. Businesses and consumers have flocked to instant payments and the mobile apps that make these transactions easy.

For banks, however, there’s nothing easy about real-time payments. Supporting them means moving their reconciliation systems from performing end-of-day batch processing to every few hours. That’s a big lift. Consider that most banks—national, regional and midsize—still move older-format data through a maze of as many as 20 aging payment channels. Moving to real-time payments means the bank’s entire ecosystem has to transform.

Faster reconciliation isn’t the only challenge. Volume is just as critical. As it turns out, instant transactions lead people to transact more, and the result is a tsunami of payment volume. While card-based payments once grew at a modest 5% to 9% annually, Brazil’s wildly popular instant payment system, Pix, as one example, is https://www.bcb.gov.br/en/pressdetail/2588/nota " target="_blank">used by 76% of the population and projected to grow 25.4% from 2023 to 2028. The numbers for India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are even more impressive. UPI grew an astonishing 69% CAGR between 2022 and 2024. Transaction values are https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/banking/finance/banking/upi-transactions-surge-in-2025-daily-average-value-crosses-rs-90000-crore-in-august-report/articleshow/123358675.cms?from=mdr " target="_blank">climbing fast in 2025—from $9.1 billion a day in January to $10.9 billion by mid-August.

With these volumes, it’s clear that banks’ growth depends on making real-time reconciliation happen.

But while the need to modernize payment reconciliation is obvious, the “how” isn’t always clear. For banking leaders, the following guidance maps out a path to modernization without disrupting their core systems.

Develop back-end transformation strategies

Real-time reconciliation requires standardized payment data inputs, consistent processing mechanisms and a robust architecture for automated matching. Enabling these functionalities requires big changes for back-end systems:

First and foremost is the data. Real-time payments are all about data. Banks need to implement a robust, reliable reconciliation system that standardizes recording processes, improves documentation and embeds controls to ensure accuracy and transparency.



Here are a few ways to collect data more efficiently:

Choose a platform—like QuickBooks, Xero or an ERP system—to automate data entry, capture and store source documents, and integrate with bank and payment platforms.

Enforce policies for immediate digital capture of all supporting documentation, including invoices, receipts and payment confirmations. Create and enforce a clear, uniform procedure for recording transactions and document adjustments to minimize human error and ensure data consistency.

Define a single, standardized data model for all payment transactions that includes key fields such as amount, currency and transaction type.

Apply data canonicalization. Fast, high-volume transactions require standardization. To conform to the universal data model, banks will need a dedicated data parsing layer that automatically normalizes incoming payment data from all sources such as payment gateways, bank files and internal systems. Such canonicalization is critical for handling disparate file formats, inconsistent timestamps and differing transaction descriptions.





Fast, high-volume transactions require standardization. To conform to the universal data model, banks will need a dedicated data parsing layer that automatically normalizes incoming payment data from all sources such as payment gateways, bank files and internal systems. Such canonicalization is critical for handling disparate file formats, inconsistent timestamps and differing transaction descriptions. Design a robust, scalable back-end architecture. Back-end systems need to scale as transactions surge or spike. Use a message- or event-based approach, along with message queuing systems like Kafka or RabbitMQ to handle velocity and volume. This approach allows different back-end services to process data independently and asynchronously, preventing system overloads and facilitating parallel processing.





Back-end systems need to scale as transactions surge or spike. Use a message- or event-based approach, along with message queuing systems like Kafka or RabbitMQ to handle velocity and volume. This approach allows different back-end services to process data independently and asynchronously, preventing system overloads and facilitating parallel processing. Adopt a microservices approach. Decoupling components such as the data ingestor, matching engine and exception handler ensures that a single failure does not bring down the entire system. The result is a reconciliation system that’s more flexible and resilient.





Decoupling components such as the data ingestor, matching engine and exception handler ensures that a single failure does not bring down the entire system. The result is a reconciliation system that’s more flexible and resilient. Prioritize a cloud-native infrastructure. Building the back-end infrastructure on a cloud-based platform provides the necessary scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness to handle variable transaction volumes and complex reconciliation rules.

Implement AI tools to support operations teams

Real-time reconciliation requires automation. As reconciliation operations teams investigate daily transactions, they often get bogged down chasing minor data entry errors. AI-powered tools can make these teams more productive.

Software from companies such as SmartStream, SolveXia and ReconArt can act as a reconciliation engine, intuitively matching invoices with payments, for example, and comparing internal records with bank feeds. In addition, these types of solutions provide audit trails and enforce standardized procedures, relieving operations teams from manual compliance checks and freeing them to focus on strengthening controls and mitigating systemic risks.

AI-powered analytics tools such as Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Julius AI and KNIME further optimize operations teams’ work. The tools use natural language processing and predictive modeling to automate a host of tasks, such as data exploration, pattern recognition and insight generation. They can also flag high-impact discrepancies teams might otherwise miss among the sea of small errors.

The benefits of continuous reconciliation

While the transition from batch-based to continuous reconciliation is a challenge, the payoff is high. The initial costs of modernizing infrastructure and investing in new technology are typically offset over the long term by reduced operational expenses and increased efficiency. And as reconciliation evolves from a reactive, historical activity into a proactive function, it delivers immediate insights into banks’ financial health.

Continuous reconciliation generates four key benefits:

Real-time visibility and control. Banks gain a live snapshot of their financial position and cash flow, which isn’t possible with batch processing. The result is faster, more informed decisions on liquidity management, investments and risk mitigation.





Banks gain a live snapshot of their financial position and cash flow, which isn’t possible with batch processing. The result is faster, more informed decisions on liquidity management, investments and risk mitigation. Proactive risk management and fraud detection. Continuous monitoring of transactions detects anomalies instantly and triggers alerts for suspicious activities. This proactive approach reduces financial losses by identifying and preventing fraud in real time.





Continuous monitoring of transactions detects anomalies instantly and triggers alerts for suspicious activities. This proactive approach reduces financial losses by identifying and preventing fraud in real time. Increased operational efficiency. Automating a historically labor-intensive process saves a tremendous amount of time and resources. It optimizes the finance team's work, allowing members to focus on higher-value, strategic work instead of tedious manual tasks.





Automating a historically labor-intensive process saves a tremendous amount of time and resources. It optimizes the finance team's work, allowing members to focus on higher-value, strategic work instead of tedious manual tasks. Enhanced data accuracy and decision-making. By ensuring financial records are always accurate and consistent, continuous reconciliation provides reliable data for financial reporting, forecasting and analysis. This solid data foundation gives stakeholders greater confidence in financial reports.

Preparing for a real-time reconciliation future

Banks that standardize data, modernize their back-end systems and harness AI will keep pace with real-time payments growth and unlock greater accuracy, efficiency and risk control. Those that act now position themselves to thrive in a real-time financial ecosystem that shows no signs of slowing down.

