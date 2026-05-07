Telcos need a new way to deliver on-demand services. Agentic AI provides it.

<p>For telecommunications providers, the relationship between billing and service has always been a comfortable, linear relay: A customer orders a service, the business support systems (BSS) handle the billing, and the operations support systems (OSS) trigger the network configuration.</p> <p>But while the approach is familiar and predictable, it’s also hitting its limits. As today’s network operators move from managing pipes to providing specialized 5G slicing and autonomous AI services on demand, they need processes that are flexible and responsive.</p> <p>Here’s how agentic AI systems can provide a shared playbook that readies telecom service delivery for greater accuracy, reliability and measurable gains.</p> <h4>From linear relay to shared intent</h4> <p>The traditional relationship between OSS and BSS holds up relatively well in a static technology landscape, where operators oversee fixed services that customers order, pay for and use.</p> <p>But the as-a-service model is dynamic. Operators need to continually provision services and adjust charges for customers in real time. A manufacturer might request a low-latency network slice for a short-term production run. A broadcaster might provision capacity to handle the spike in demand for a live sporting event.</p> <p>This on-demand service environment requires a flexible architecture that’s more like a shared playbook, and autonomous agents are key to making it happen. They enable systems across the service delivery lifecycle to coordinate around a shared understanding of intent and desired state, allowing them to adapt in real time.</p> <h4>The emergence of the intent hub in telco service delivery</h4> <p>At the core of the agentic model is an intent hub, which serves as a centralized, shared record of service intent and desired state. AI agents from each domain, including billing, operations and infrastructure, are enabled to access the hub, continuously updating the shared record with their specific metadata to a growing digital packet of information.</p> <p>This persistent, growing record is critical for downstream functions like billing and compliance, where every decision must be traceable and tied to a verifiable charge.</p> <p>The agentic model uses immutable ledgering to record every decision made by an AI agent. By using persistent checkpoints, service providers maintain the full-trail auditability required for billing accuracy and regulatory compliance.</p> <h4>Key anchors in the agentic OSS/BSS model</h4> <p>Accurate billing in telecom has always rested on two capabilities: governing how intent is executed, and metering what services are used.</p> <p>The agentic model redefines how both capabilities are implemented, spanning intent governance and usage metering:</p> <ul> <li><b>The policy governance agent </b>serves as the system’s safeguard. It enriches business requests with technical information, such as specific latency or jitter targets. It acts as a sentinel, ensuring that any autonomous action, from initial provisioning to self-healing, adheres to the guardrails of the service provider’s policies and the customer's budget.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>The AI traffic gateway keeps track of usage. </b>Traditional telecom usage is measured by collecting call detail records (CDRs) from core network functions. When the product is AI model-as-a-service, providers will need to measure intelligence consumption. This task is handled by a specialized gateway in the data plane that performs token-based accounting. Much like a traditional system tracks minutes or gigabytes, the gateway tracks AI tokens and streams usage data back to the billing agent in real time.</li> </ul> <h4>A real-world example of agentic AI-driven telco service delivery</h4> <p>To understand how intent governance and usage metering come together, it helps to follow a service request along its path from business need to network execution and measurement.</p> <p>Rather than passing a request from system to system in a fixed sequence, each domain in the agentic model contributes to the evolving intent, adding the information needed to meet the customer’s needs.</p> <ul> <li>A hospital requests a premium AI-assisted medical service in a specific region. At this stage, the telecom provider’s system captures only the business intent, with high-level context like service tier, location and desired outcome.<br> <br> </li> <li>As the request moves through the autonomous system, the billing and governance layers add technical structure. For example, the billing agent might attach the product offering or rating logic, and the governance agent might add policy constraints, such as SLA-mandated maximum latency.<br> <br> </li> <li>Infrastructure agents contribute the final details, such as network coordinates and access credentials. With the intent now fully operationalized and ready for delivery, the customer receives authorization to consume the service.</li> </ul> <h4>The importance of autonomous correction</h4> <p>Autonomous correction is another essential mechanism for billing integrity.</p> <p>The same shared intent record that governs service delivery also enables real-time operational assurance. In legacy environments, a fault detection triggers a manual trouble ticket or a delayed recovery action, creating gaps in service continuity and billing accuracy.</p> <p>In the agentic model, the governance layer monitors intent continuously. When an infrastructure agent detects a fault, it proposes corrective action directly against the intent. The governance layer evaluates the fix against policy and performance boundaries and once approved, applies it automatically.</p> <p>The result is a network that reasons its way back to health in real time, keeping services running and billing records intact.</p> <h4>The benefits of an agentic OSS/BSS model</h4> <p>The impact of the agentic OSS/BSS model isn’t theoretical. Core capabilities such as shared intent, policy-driven governance and continuous alignment translate directly into measurable changes.</p> <ul> <li><b>Faster service delivery.</b> Because systems no longer rely on rigid, sequential integrations, services can be activated as soon as intent is sufficiently defined, eliminating provisioning bottlenecks and manual handoffs.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>More accurate billing.</b> With every decision tied back to a governed intent and recorded in real time, billing accurately reflects usage and the conditions under which services were delivered, making it inherently auditable.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Lower operational overhead.</b> Closed-loop assurance reduces reliance on manual intervention. Infrastructure agents can detect, propose and execute fixes in real time, shrinking resolution time and ticket volumes.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>New monetization models.</b> With token-based accounting and policy-governed intent, operators can package and price higher value services, not just connectivity.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Greater vendor flexibility.</b> Because the agentic intent model decouples systems from one another, underlying platforms can evolve without triggering costly integration overhauls.</li> </ul> <h4>The path forward to agentic AI in telco</h4> <p>While the transition to agentic orchestration introduces new technical layers, it also creates the conditions for smarter, more resilient networks.</p> <p>By embracing an agentic approach, telecom operators can move beyond cost containment toward agility and a long-term competitive edge. By separating the adaptive reasoning behind a customer's intent from the precise execution of the network, operators can build a future where services are billed, governed and optimized in real time.</p>