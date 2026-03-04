Three ways AI will reshape cybersecurity in 2026—and how leaders should respond

In the last year, we’ve seen a clear inflection point: AI is no longer just helping people work faster; it is also helping attackers operate faster, too. Anthropic, for example, recently https://www.anthropic.com/news/disrupting-AI-espionage">described disrupting a sophisticated espionage campaign that used agentic AI capabilities to attempt intrusions against roughly 30 targets, succeeding in a small number of cases. The event paints a clear picture of how cyberattacks today can run at machine speed, with minimal human intervention.

This new reality imposes a dual mandate on enterprise security leaders. They now need to not only accelerate their defenses with AI but also secure AI itself, including the business’s AI models, data, context and agents.

These are not separate projects. You cannot secure AI systems without AI-speed defense—and you cannot defend at the speeds necessary today without well-tuned AI systems.

AI in cybersecurity: Three trends to watch in 2026

Below are three forces reshaping cybersecurity in 2026, followed by five practical implications for leaders.

Force 1: Agentic AI is compressing the attack timeline

Attackers are already using AI to scale social engineering, automate reconnaissance and adapt techniques faster than manual teams can prepare and respond. Threat landscapes now routinely highlight AI-boosted phishing and manipulation as high-volume, high-impact realities.

Force 2: Context has become AI’s new attack surface

For AI to be useful, it must be https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/context-engineering-for-reliable-enterprise-ai " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">grounded in enterprise context: the company’s policies, standard operating procedures, knowledge bases, retrieval pipelines and institutional memory. That context is now a critical control point. If it is poisoned or infiltrated in any way, hackers could access highly sensitive data or manipulate the AI to make damaging and even dangerous decisions at scale.

Force 3: Governance is shifting from periodic audits to continuous assurance

AI systems are not static assets. They drift after deployment, interact with other systems and evolve as they learn and as data and prompts change. As AI regulations are increasingly enforced, enterprises will need to move toward continuous assurance, embedding controls, monitoring and evidence into design and operations rather than conducting periodic or after-the-fact reviews.

Five strategies to address AI cybersecurity threats

In this AI-driven threat landscape, I see five implications for security leaders to act on in 2026. How leaders respond to them will help determine which organizations will succeed in building trust and resilience and which will falter. Let’s look at these.

Treat security for AI as a board-level topic: Start with the question boards are already asking: “Is our AI safe and trustworthy?” Security for AI is the new executive conversation because AI systems can unleash widespread and systemic business risk when they are infiltrated or fail in any way. This needs to be a top-priority program, not a side project.



Engineer trust twice, at both build-time and runtime: Traditional security gates are not enough for probabilistic, context-driven systems. Extend the software development lifecycle (SDLC) into a secure AI/agent development lifecycle (secure ADLC) to protect data lineage, training pipelines and model integrity before release. Then, enforce AI detection and response (AIDR) at runtime to detect prompt injection, drift and unsafe tool calls—and to provide tamper-evident evidence of control.



Ensure context integrity: Context is the brain of operational AI. It needs to be protected across retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems and memory sources to prevent poisoning, govern retrieval and usage, and validate decisions with guardrails and audit trails. If you don’t secure context, you can’t secure outcomes.



Unify before you automate: Fragmentation is the enemy of AI speed. AI-driven defense only works when telemetry and controls are unified. Tool sprawl creates latency and blind spots, which are easily exploited in AI-driven attacks. Businesses need to establish a consolidated control plane that correlates identity, cloud, endpoint, network, data and AI signals into a coordinated response.



Evolve from incident response to continuous protection: Fast reaction is no longer sufficient when the time from compromise to impact can be minutes. Using AI-driven intelligence, businesses can discern how the attack will play out and disrupt the path before damage occurs, while keeping human approval for high-impact actions.

The path to enterprise value with AI in cybersecurity

The cybersecurity goal for 2026 is simply stated but complex to fulfill: build continuous defenses around AI-driven intrusions at AI speed while also enabling safe AI operations with provable trust. This is the path to enterprise value with AI in the year to come.