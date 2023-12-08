Skip to main content Skip to footer
2024 Discovery Americas

Prepare for an AI-enabled future

To prepare for the opportunities and challenges that come with an AI-everywhere future, enterprises must fundamentally rewire all aspects of their business—data, IT stack, talent models, operations—simplifying the way work gets done and strategically embedding technology at all levels, with an AI-first mindset. 

This year, we’ll talk about the practical ways generative AI is redefining what’s possible—and real-world methods and opportunities to rewire your enterprise for a future of pervasive AI.

Visionary experts. Real-world applications.

At this year's Cognizant Discovery summit, you’ll hear from leading-edge thinkers and top Cognizant executives who will inspire you to explore the opportunities and challenges of an AI-everywhere future.

Keynote speaker

Adam Grant

Adam has been recognized as one of the world’s 10 most influential management thinkers, in Fortune’s “40 under 40”, and as Wharton’s top-rated professor for seven years running. He is the author of multiple #1 New York Times best-selling books, and his TED talks on givers and takers, original thinkers and languishing have been viewed more than 35 million times. A sought-after speaker and consultant, writer and TED podcast host, Adam has also served on the Defense Innovation Board at the Pentagon. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and a doctorate from the University of Michigan. Adam is also a former magician and junior Olympic springboard diver.

Our leaders at Discovery

Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

Surya Gummadi

President, Cognizant Americas

Babak Hodjat

Chief Technology Officer, AI, Cognizant

Sandra Notardonato

Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Cognizant

Global Technology Services Partner

As Global Technology Services Partner for the Aston Martin Formula One team, we’re helping turn cutting-edge technology into on-track results. Learn how success in F1 can translate to your business during the 2024 United States Grand Prix weekend.

 

Event venue

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines

Nestled on 405 acres along the Lower Colorado River in Bastrop, Texas just 25 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Cognizant Discovery is an invitation-only event. If you have questions related to your attendance, please contact our events team at GlobalEvents@cognizant.com.