The smart manufacturing gap is real—and growing.
What manufacturing leaders are achieving with Cognizant
Across global factories, AI-driven initiatives are already delivering measurable outcomes. Your factory could be next.
Carousel startsCarousel ends
80%
reduction of support costs with a custom manufacturing execution systems (MES) platform
30%
reduction in operational costs, achievable through automation-first execution
$3-5 million
saved per plant through global digital factory rollout
70%
reduction in overall deployment efforts per production line
Unlock growth and resilience with AI-driven manufacturing
Your peers are already accelerating with AI—don’t miss your moment to lead.
From roadblocks to results
Built with the best
Backed by a global ecosystem of leading partners shaping the next era of smarter operations.
Turn AI insights into measurable business outcomes—now
Schedule your complimentary 30-minute consultation and start shaping a roadmap for growth, uptime, and ROI.