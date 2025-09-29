Skip to main content Skip to footer

What manufacturing leaders are achieving with Cognizant

Across global factories, AI-driven initiatives are already delivering measurable outcomes. Your factory could be next.

80%

reduction of support costs with a custom manufacturing execution systems (MES) platform

30%

reduction in operational costs, achievable through automation-first execution

$3-5 million

saved per plant through global digital factory rollout

70%

reduction in overall deployment efforts per production line

Unlock growth and resilience with AI-driven manufacturing

Increase uptime and reduce unplanned downtime with predictive insights

Accelerate time-to-market with real-time, data-driven decisions

Improve supply chain agility and customer responsiveness

Maximize ROI from existing automation investments

Empower your workforce to adapt to AI-driven operations

Drive sustainable growth while reducing operational risk

Your peers are already accelerating with AI—don’t miss your moment to lead.

From roadblocks to results

What’s holding manufacturers back?
  • Pilot purgatory: Stalled proofs of concept that never scale

  • Data silos: Legacy and new assets that don’t connect, leaving critical insights untapped

  • Cyber risk: Security vulnerabilities that grow as systems connect

  • Workforce resistance: AI that overwhelms rather than empower
What you’ll get in 30 minutes:
  • Real world examples and a no obligation maturity check—see how your operations compare to industry peers and explore proven approaches

  • 2–3 tailored use cases tied to ROI levers such as yield, OEE, scrap, and energy

  • A clear next step plan, whether that’s a pilot or a scale track—plus an optional smart factory workshop invite
Built with the best

Backed by a global ecosystem of leading partners shaping the next era of smarter operations.

Turn AI insights into measurable business outcomes—now

Schedule your complimentary 30-minute consultation and start shaping a roadmap for growth, uptime, and ROI.

Cognizant IoT & Engineering