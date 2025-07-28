While technology transformation is not new in life sciences, the post-Veeva-Salesforce era presents a pivotal moment. As new CRM providers emerge, enterprises must act decisively to build a future-ready CRM foundation.

The shift is driven by the need to close gaps left by traditional CRMs. Enterprises now expect a unified, dynamic stakeholder view enabled by API-driven, scalable ecosystems with enterprise-wide interoperability. The focus is on foundational process capabilities that support digital engagement, enriched by data and insights to deliver personalized experiences across all channels.

This CRM transition is no longer optional—it’s a strategic imperative. However, the path forward is complex. Success depends on identifying the right KPIs to measure adoption, usability, and business impact.

Enterprises that act decisively today will be better positioned to lead tomorrow’s CRM transformation—enabling smarter, more connected, and impactful engagement across the stakeholder journey.