Cognizant Recognized as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in their Open Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Cognizant has developed a comprehensive understanding of open API implementation and a robust Open Banking Security Framework, which have enhanced cybersecurity and compliance capabilities," says Ronak Doshi Partner at Everest Group. "Significant investments in AI and digital technologies, such as the Digital IAM Framework and APIMakr for APIGEE, along with advanced platforms such as the analytics & insights platform accelerator and data monetization model, have bolstered decision-making and revenue generation. Cognizant’s global presence, supported by strategic frameworks such as the open banking innovation radar and model bank blueprint, has helped Cognizant earn a Leader and Star Performer recognition on Everest Group’s Open Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.