The Cognizant | Experience at ITC V﻿egas 2024

Together, we explored the disruptive technologies which are poised to change insurance, gained hands-on insights into implementing innovations, and saw how Cognizant’s ecosystem partners are gearing up to meet our shared future.

As we enter a new era of insurance powered by data and AI, we are excited about partnering with you. Let's keep the conversation going and explore how we can collaborate to create exponential advantage within the insurance industry.

Mainstage sessions

VIDEO

Welcome address

Craig Weber
Hea﻿d of Insurance Strategy
Cognizant

Headshot of Craig Weber

VIDEO

Insurance for humans: Rethinking technology’s role

Stephanie Wan
Head of Experience Strategy
Cognizant

VIDEO

The case for multi agent AI

Mykola Hayvanovych
Global Head, Generative AI
Cognizan﻿t

Mykola Hayvanovych headshot

VIDEO

A dive into progressive use cases

Rajamuthiah Nellaiappan
Head, Insur﻿ance Partner Ecosystem & Offering Marketplace
Cognizant

Rajamuthiah Nellaiappan Headshot

Business role assistants

NextGen claim assist

Video
Duck Creek | Cognizant

NextGen claim assist

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

NextGen claim assist

Deck
Duck Creek | Cognizant

Accelerate service agent call closure time for billing variance queries

Video – Passphrase Access: AIflowCa785
Vitech | Cognizant

Accelerate service agent call closure time for billing variance queries

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

Know more
Copilot studio for customized client engagement

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

Copilot studio for customized client engagement

Product | Plan launch

Fastrack parametric insurance launch

Vid﻿eo
Vli﻿nder | Cognizant

Fastrack parametric insurance launch

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

Marketing, Distribution & Sales

Risk assessment for commercial property

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

Causal AI: Grasp customer behavior to enhance retention of retirement funds
Make key moments count in the employee absence journey

Solution Overview
A deeper dive into the business context, solution and business benefits.

Make key moments count in the employee absence journey

EXPERIENCE INSIGHTS

Post Cognizant | Experience commentary

Rajamuthiah Nellaiappan
Head, Ins﻿urance Partner Ecosystem & Offering Marketplace

