Explore

the most influential disruptive technologies converging with the insurance value chain.

Gain Insights

and hands-on perspectives on implementing innovations while sharing thoughts and ideas.

Exchange Ideas

with your peers, in the spirit of industry improvement.

Cognizant at Insurtech Connect 2024

Insurance is entering a new era, powered by data and AI. Shifting the expense and experience frontiers through technology-powered transformation is on the agenda. At Cognizant, we call this "creating exponential advantage," as incremental improvement strategies are now being replaced with strategies aimed at doing things radically faster and cheaper.

Our dynamic and interactive program will bring you insights into strategies that fully leverage data and AI, and modern approaches that deliver value efficiently and reliably. The experience of insurance is changing. Are you ready?

Cognizant Experience Day Session

  • Insurer technology and business leaders who need to know where the industry is headed and are looking for industry perspectives from their peers.

  • Analysts and advisors seeking to hone their awareness of the latest technology.

  • Players in the insurance tech ecosystem who want to understand how value is created.

As attendees of recent Cognizant insurance events can attest, you should expect a dynamic and interactive event that leverages Cognizant’s amazing client base. Thought leadership sessions will be complemented by opportunities for discussion, and Cognizant solutions that leverage our industry partners will be on display.

Cognizant | Experience at ITC

Cognizant | Experience at ITC


A dive into progressive use cases
Rajamuthiah Nellaiappan - Head, Insurance Partner Ecosystem and Offering Marketplace

Keynote: Human Insurance | Building Emotional Connections at Scale
John McVay, Head of Digital Experience, Cognizant

Client Panel: Insurance for Humans: Rethinking Technology's Role
Lowering costs and improving efficiency are the primary drivers of most insurance transformation efforts. But with emerging technologies, good things happen when you take aim at improving experiences for the humans involved.

The Case for Multi Agent AI
Mykola Hayvanovych, Global Head of Generative AI, Cognizant

Rethinking the product launch
Tim Queen, Global Insurance Consulting Leader, Cognizant

Showcase & Networking
Discover progressive use cases from Cognizant and ecosystem partners that generate incremental immediate results

