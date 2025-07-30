Skip to main content Skip to footer

Elevate your Insuretech Connect 2025 experience

Cognizant | Experience will bring you engaging and interactive opportunities for learning. You will connect with colleagues and key industry figures to:

Explore

the most influential disruptive technologies converging with the insurance value chain.

Gain Insights

and hands-on perspectives on implementing innovations while sharing thoughts and ideas.

Exchange Ideas

with your peers, in the spirit of industry improvement.

Experience guide - agenda

Cognizant at Insurtech Connect 2025

Unlock the future of insurance at ITC Vegas 2025 with the Cognizant Experience—where emerging technology meets empathy-driven innovation. Join industry leaders as they showcase progressive use cases in underwriting, claims, and customer experience, all designed to create exponential advantage and engineer empathy. Immerse yourself in interactive sessions, discover real-world applications, and network with top partners shaping tomorrow’s insurance landscape. Register your interest soon be part of the revolution. The next era starts here, with Cognizant. Are you ready?

Pre-registration strongly suggested, as seating is limited.

  • Insurer technology and business leaders who need to know where the industry is headed and are looking for industry perspectives from their peers.
  • Analysts and advisors seeking to hone their awareness of the latest technology.
  • Players in the insurance tech ecosystem who want to understand how value is created.

As attendees of recent Cognizant insurance events can attest, you should expect a dynamic and interactive event that leverages Cognizant’s amazing client base. Thought leadership sessions will be complemented by opportunities for discussion, and Cognizant solutions that leverage our industry partners will be on display.

The full power of the Cognizant partner ecosystem will be on display

Discover progressive use cases that generate incremental immediate results.
ITC Cognizant Experience Partner Graphic Image
Cognizant | Experience at ITC

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM​

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

Room: Conference L

Associated Event: Insurtech Connect 2025

Host: Cognizant

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Mandalay Bay | Room: Conference L

Venue
Cognizant | Experience at ITC

1.00 PM - Welcome note
Craig Weber, Head of Insurance Strategy, Cognizant

1.20 PM - Through Looking Glass: A view into Agentic AI through Commercial & Specialty insurance.
Timothy Queen, Global Head of Insurance Consulting, Cognizant

1.40 PM - Agentic AI for Growth in Insurance
Mykola Hayvanovych, Global Head of Generative AI, Cognizant

2.00 PM - Engineering Empathy: Scaling AI Without Losing the Human Touch
Stephanie Wan, Head of Experience Strategy

2.20 PM - Standup: Utility-Based Closed Block Life Insurance for the Experience Era
Sudipta Chaki, Global Head of Insurance Industry Solutions, Cognizant

2.40 PM - Exponential Advantage in the Age of Uncertainty
Bharat Rangaram, Head of Innovation and Ventures, Aflac 
Brad VanMiddlesworth, Chief Analytics & Data Officer, CNO Financial

3.10 PM - Cognizant Experience – A dive into progressive use cases
Rajamuthiah Nellaiappan, Head of Insurance Partner Ecosystem and Offering Marketplace, Cognizant

3.30 PM - Solution Showcase & Networking
Cognizant and its partners

