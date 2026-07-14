Vorwerk transforms its business model in eight countries with SAP S/4HANA

An opportunity to streamline business operations with SAP S/4HANA

Vorwerk’s sales and order management processes are key to the company’s success. It had long relied on highly custom-developed SAP ECC instances for managing relatively complicated commissionaire processes. This introduced significant complexity into intra-company order, delivery and invoicing processes as well as group reporting. Limited visibility of inventory led to capital being tied up in stock and created challenges around timely trade declarations. Lack of visibility into local profit and loss (P&L), especially cost of goods sold (COGS), made it hard to forecast results and gain transparency over business development throughout a business year. The legacy landscape also limited scalability during peak demand periods

With SAP ECC end-of-life approaching, Vorwerk saw an opportunity to streamline its business operations. It opted to consolidate and standardize sales and order management for eight countries on a single, AI-enabled SAP S/4HANA® platform in the cloud. This would support a strategic move from a commissionaire model to a Limited Risk Distributor (LRD) model, as well as full ownership of P&L for faster decision-making.