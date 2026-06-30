Veidekke accelerates cloud transformation and AI adoption

Business outcomes

Veidekke has established a secure, scalable and cost-efficient digital platform that improves agility, reduces operational costs and accelerates innovation. The transformation has strengthened cybersecurity with substantial savings from leveraging this infrastructure, compared to investing in security solutions independently. It also eliminated technical debt and positioned the company to deploy AI solutions that enhance productivity and project performance.

Digitalization as a strategic growth engine: Digitalization is integrated into Veidekke’s corporate and business strategy and supports project execution, productivity and operational efficiency across the organization. The strategy focuses on business value, user adoption and continuous innovation. Digital capabilities are essential to address the industry’s historically low productivity and increasing requirements for documentation and quality assurance. The highest value potential lies in project execution, particularly in construction processes and collaboration with customers and suppliers. Digitalization is therefore prioritized where value is created.

Data as a competitive advantage: Through internal platforms for analytics, integrations and master data management, Veidekke has established a robust foundation for leveraging data more effectively. When employees’ domain expertise is combined with historical project data and modern digital tools, learning velocity and organizational quality increase significantly, and it is the professionals who deliver the results. When their expertise is augmented by data-driven solutions and digital tools, Veidekke sees measurable improvements in quality across the enterprise.

AI as the next step in Veidekke’s transformation: Veidekke aims to position itself as an industry player that actively explores and adopts AI. The company has moved quickly and taken important first steps on this journey. One of the initial initiatives is the Tender Assistant, an AI agent in development. It supports the review of large volumes of requirements and documentation during the tendering phase, demonstrating how AI can enable more structured and efficient processes. Veidekke is also exploring a dedicated Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Assistant, with the goal of strengthening safety and efficiency in HSE operations. Over time, such an assistant is expected to improve visibility, structure documentation and simplify regulatory compliance.

The modernization has delivered: