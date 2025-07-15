Insurer saves $1.4M and boosts accuracy with gen AI automation

Our client was facing the following:

High case volume and cost: The client was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of appeals and grievances cases, which resulted in substantial backlogs. This not only increased administrative costs but also caused delays in providing timely patient care, further exacerbating the issue.

Manual subjective reviews with risk of error: The process of categorizing appeals and grievances cases depended heavily on manual interpretation of medical records and regulations. This reliance on human judgment led to inconsistencies and errors in categorization, impacting the accuracy and reliability of the process.

Extensive staff time demands: Analyzing and categorizing incoming cases required a significant amount of human intervention by the appeals and grievances and quality review medical director teams, creating substantial inefficiencies.

Failure to address this challenge would lead to a continuous increase in the case triage backlog, directly causing customer and provider dissatisfaction due to delays and non-adherence to crucial turnaround times

The client wanted to streamline its triage process for complaints, appeals and grievances and improve the accuracy of case categorization, allowing the business to focus its manpower on case-resolution investigation instead of case categorization.