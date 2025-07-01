Insurer migrates to new IT quickly for future growth

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Insurance
Location
Denmark
Challenge
A few years ago, the third largest life insurance and pension company in Denmark demerged from their parent entity. To support and enable future growth in a scalable manner, and to serve their customer network effectively, the company needed to build their own IT infrastructure.
Success Highlights
- Established a greenfield infrastructure with cloud-first and NextGen IT solutions
- Migrated 750+ email boxes, 2+ terabytes of Microsoft OneDrive data, and 200+ SharePoint sites and 40+ key business applications
- Implemented a public cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a private cloud with T-systems to scale future growth
- Implemented a multi-layer security infrastructure to secure the perimeter, network, endpoint, application and data layers
- Rolled out 750+ laptops via Microsoft Intune and Autopilot deployment methods with enhanced user experience
Our approach
By breaking away from the parent company’s in-house data center, our client had the opportunity to reduce costs, focus on innovation, improve agility and increase security for their 650 employees and 350,000 customers. To address the business requirements and market demands for a faster time to market, the Cognizant team worked to leverage a Cloud Steps Framework and designed, developed and implemented a DevOps-led migration platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using native services.
Designing an IT system migration
Working closely with the client, we conducted a detailed cloud suitability assessment of 40+ applications hosted on 350+ servers across both production and non-production environments and provided two key cloud migration recommendations. First, the company needed to compare total cost of ownership (TCO) between onpremises and cloud workloads. Then, they needed to develop a cloud deployment architecture and roadmap for applications suitable for migration.
Building the platform
The cloud foundation was built as a base building block so that the workloads could be migrated seamlessly using secure file transfer protocol (FTP), along with:
- Over 270 legacy Citrix virtual desktop infrastructures to AWS WorkSpaces for the offshore development team, eliminating the need to procure and deploy hardware or install complex software
- Over 20 terabytes of file-share data from OnPrem to AWS FSx
- Microsoft HPC Cluster, Blue Prism robotic process automation, HP application lifecycle management and other DevOps tools
- Java-based applications to AWS Elastic Beanstalk
- Structure query language (SQL) server data platform to AWS SQL relational database service ❙ IBM-DB2 to AWS PostgreSQL
- Batch processing services to AWS Batch
- Over 40 applications such as homegrown, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and third-party tools
After building the platform, the production workloads were seamlessly moved to a run team. As a result, the company was able to monitor and optimize the workload, providing better services and new digital solutions for their customers.
Business outcomes
Over the 24-month implementation, Cognizant provided value to the client by accelerating workload migration from the parent company to the newly developed IT platform. This enabled our client to meet their primary objective of the carve-out plan with a greenfield IT infrastructure that used a cloud-first and NextGen solution. As a result, the migration was a success to over 750 mailboxes, two terabytes of Microsoft OneDrive data, 200 SharePoint sites and 40 key business applications— without disruption to end users. Another important benefit to the company is the immediate ability to react and adjust after moving to the cloud, which was a great advantage due to the lack of insight into usage details of the old infrastructure.
Standard, well-defined IT service management (ITSM) processes were implemented through a ServiceNow IT operation management (ITOM) module, a self-service portal with over 40 service catalogs and a cloud managed platform module for billing and financial analysis.
To secure the network and adhere to industry standards, we implemented a multi-layer security infrastructure to secure the perimeter, network, endpoint, application and data layers.
With continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) of DevOps tools, such as Nexus Mods, Bamboo and Bitbucket, we automated provisioning to help the provider improve time and cost efficiency.
The creation of a digital one-stop service desk with bilingual functions for Danish and English-speaking capabilities makes it possible to deliver a rich end-user experience. And the provider is seeing customer satisfaction scores that constantly surpass “excellent” since Danish on-site support services were added.
As a life insurance and pension company, the client continuously strives to contribute positively to their customers’ well-being and good health. This new IT platform allows the company to achieve this goal while remaining an industry leader. The biggest challenge going forward is ensuring they maintain this same level of return in the long-term.