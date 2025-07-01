Insurer migrates to new IT quickly for future growth

One of Denmark’s largest customer-owned life insurance companies provides attractive pension solutions to more than 350,000 people. Their vision is to create value for customers and be present and available when needed, whether digitally or in person.

Following a divestiture from their larger parent company, the insurance and pension provider wanted to carve out its own separate IT infrastructure and services from the existing parent IT systems. A range of projects were defined, to complete during the separation and transition processes, in particular, the establishment of a new, standardized IT platform that did not use custom solutions. Key to the transition was establishing the new IT platform quickly, so the provider could move workloads out from the parent company and better serve their customer network. In order to support their strategic objectives, the use of public and private infrastructure as a service (IaaS) was a consideration, along with how to create a scalable, elastic cloud-based environment with end-to-end service delivery.

To ensure a successful transition, the client wanted to:

Seamlessly and quickly migrate between IT platforms, to meet an even quicker time to market

Adhere to industry governance and compliance standards, even when the platform was hosted outside of the network

Meet a fast-approaching deadline for the data center exit



With limited time to establish an IT platform of their own, the company engaged Cognizant to provide guidance and services