Hollywood studio cloud migration

Residuals have always been a complex part of the entertainment business. The payments compensate guild members—writers, actors and directors—for reuse of their work. They’re a critical function for studios, which typically process hundreds of thousands of residual checks every year and pay out tens of millions of dollars.

Streaming has upped the ante, making residuals even more complicated. Studios’ legacy applications have strained to keep up. The in-house system used by our client, a US media giant, was typical. Built in 1995 with data migrated from a mainframe finance application, the system relied on an outdated non-relational database that struggled under digital-era payment volumes and contracts. Third-party service providers’ annual costs were high and rising steadily.

The company sought a cloud-native system to automate residual payments and streamline business processes while allowing it to manage all services in-house.