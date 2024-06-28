Our client was embarking on the process of upgrading from SAP ERP 6.0 with enhancement package 6. Our team started with the established best practices for S/4HANA migrations, including:

Conducting prechecks and check reports

Running master data cleansing and consistency checks

Running a CVI customization check

Establishing CVI and business partner customization

Additional typical steps in these migrations include archiving customer and vendor data with deletion flags and activating a suppression check to bypass data errors such as postal and tax jurisdiction codes. However, our client did not opt for the suppression check to bypass data errors, instead opting for those data errors to be fixed to move forward with the migration.

The Cognizant team created multiple iterations in lower environments, including development, quality assurance and verification, which helped to establish the processes and eliminate all the data issues in production. Initially, one full end-to-end conversion was executed in a sandbox environment. The team analyzed and corrected the data, then repeated the sequences in the other environments.

In the first run, Cognizant was able to deliver a 99.999% success rate. We experienced an unsync rate of less than 0.001% out of over 1.9 million records. These errors were due to invalid tax number (VAT) data and quickly resolved.