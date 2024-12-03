A global banking company that services assets for financial institutions, corporations and individual investors in 35 countries offers solutions in capital markets, financing and liquidity, data and analytics, investment management, securities services and treasury services.

To process and manage business messages and alerts for 300,000 internal users, the company had been using a legacy third-party streaming tool—and was encountering significant drawbacks in three critical areas:

Cost - An annual licensing fee of $120,000 , plus ongoing third-party charges for tool enhancements

The company was looking to replace its problematic system with a fresh new messages-and-alerts platform solution that solved for these issues.