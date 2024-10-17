Case study
At a glance
Industry
Capital markets
Challenge
Transform an outdated technology platform and drive the successful relaunch of a prepaid card business to serve the bank’s corporate clients and their employees and customers.
Success Highlights
- $30 million in transactions in one year
- 500 hours saved in developing the solution
- 80% increase in cardholder portal registrations
Our approach
Cognizant collaborated with the bank to define a new prepaid business roadmap for modernizing its infrastructure to meet the new requirements. With a team of multiple SMEs in both technical and non-technical spaces, Cognizant used an agile approach to drive transformation for the bank’s prepaid platform relaunch.
Cognizant got to work building a real-time direct funding platform supported by digital technologies, including a mobile-enabled user interface (UI) and access to a suite of secure, cloud-hosted application programming interfaces (APIs) through the bank’s gateway.
The new platform’s highlights:
- Creation of bank-branded physical (plastic) and virtual (online) prepaid cards
- A new online client portal, including a simple dashboard to onboard customers, initiate/settle near-real-time payments, track transactions and manage the program
- A new customer portal experience available via desktop and mobile, enabling cardholders to access funds in seconds, spend those funds anywhere VISA® is accepted, and manage and track funds.
Business outcomes
Taking end-to-end ownership of the program, Cognizant created a modern solution that achieved the bank’s goal: to create a corporate prepaid relaunch program via a hybrid cloud-hosted application rollout supported by digital technologies, with mobile-enabled UI and cloud-hosted API for integration with customer systems.