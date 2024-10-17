One of the largest multinational banks in the US—with a presence in 100+ global markets and over $2 trillion in assets under management—is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, asset management and private equity.

The bank was looking to relaunch its dormant prepaid card business to attract and serve new corporate clients and their customers. The reboot required the capabilities of a modern prepaid card platform: physical and virtual cards, online cardholder and client portals, and support for digital and mobile applications. However, the bank’s onsite, server-based architecture was outdated, and could not support these new technologies, nor achieve the business growth that comes with a modern user interface and tech stack.

Continuing a longstanding collaborative relationship, the bank called in Cognizant to help define its new prepaid business roadmap and modernize applications to meet the new requirements.