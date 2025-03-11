A model solution for pricing and provider contracting

We then worked with our client to implement NetworX Modeler® and NetworX Modeler® Analytics. Now the source of truth for all our client’s configurations, NetworX Modeler helps to streamline pricing negotiations with provider facilities by enabling our client to get very granular in pricing terms. The solution refines questions and even complex scenarios in a fraction of the time previously required. Some simple models only take an hour to complete compared to the days it often took our client using spreadsheets and data sets.

Our client can now use any subset of actual claims from Facets and test them against new payment methodologies set up in Modeler. The client may then create new rate sheets and test them all within the same application, enabling it to reduce configuration time by approximately 25%.