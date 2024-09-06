A Top-10 bank in the US serves millions of customers across the country, offering a wide range of products and financial services: consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending.



Nearly 7 in 10 US online adults used a digital payment to make a purchase in 2023, according to Forrester. Fully aware of this industry trend, the bank offers its retail customers multiple digital channels to conduct transactions, including web and mobile apps. One of those apps: Zelle®, one of the world’s leading person-to-person (P2P) payment platforms.

To enhance its customers’ digital experience and shift the transaction mix more toward digital and self-service channels, the bank was looking to upgrade its Zelle platform. Specifically, the goal was to add QR code functionality, so customers could receive Zelle payments via QR code without having to log on to the app.