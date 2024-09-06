Case study
At a glance
Industry
Banking
Challenge
To enhance its customers’ digital experience and facilitate digital and self-service transactions, the bank sought to upgrade its Zelle platform with QR code functionality.
Success Highlights
- 100,000 enrolled within month of launch
- 5 million customers in rollout
- 28 million Zelle transactions in first three months
Our approach
Cognizant has long been a trusted IT partner of the bank, consistently engaging with its digital channels team on application and infrastructure support, digital channels development and modernization, QA services, cloud migration and enterprise data, analytics and payments. So when the Zelle QR initiative emerged, Cognizant was the bank’s first call.
Cognizant was part of initial strategy discussions, proof of concepts and final execution, all of which were instrumental in building the solution. To construct and implement the Zelle QR solution, Cognizant built a number of cloud-based components from scratch, including:
- Screens to support enrolling customers to a new QR code process
- Mobile widgets to support P2P incoming transfers and enable customers to use Zelle without logon (a competitive differentiator for the bank)
- API services to generate and map QR code and integrate with Zelle external APIs.
The solution tech stack followed a microservice-based architecture and a Java spring boot solution to manage the generation of QR code pass-throughs. Combined with Cognizant’s mobile expertise, that ensured native mobility across iOS and Android platforms, as well as spring boot APIs in Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Business outcomes
When the Zelle feature was rolled out—first in pilot, then in successive waves—the bank’s app included a new Zelle QR widget that, within a month of launch, was enabled by 100,000 customers. With the new ease-of-use functionality, customers can now simply select a QR code from a gallery to receive payments ,without having to log in to the app.
The enhanced app was subsequently rolled out to around 5 million bank customers, who can now speedily access QR codes from their devices’ home screens to quickly and easily make bank transfers.