Our client is a leading U.S. automotive service and tire dealer with over 1,300 stores, a growing market share, thousands of employees and a presence across dozens of states. The company has expanded through numerous acquisitions, a strategy that helped it achieve a strong position in the industry but also left back-office operations with outdated and inconsistent processes. Prior to this engagement with Cognizant, many of its key functions remained paper- or spreadsheet-based, leading to significant inefficiencies.

The company sought a partner that could help them leverage standardization and modernized technology solutions that were tailor-made for its needs. It wanted to take a strategic and holistic approach to transformation, making improvements across all aspects of back-office operations, from finance and accounting to the supply chain and digital marketing. Its goals also included:

Leveraging automation to streamline processes

Improving customer and employee experiences

Boosting top-line growth

Shepherding this transformation required a multiyear partnership that would touch nearly every aspect of the company’s operations.