The company’s IT infrastructure resided on a 25-year-old mainframe platform that was last updated in 1998. With that aged, limited technology and associated sunsetting mainframe applications handling multiple business and regional business center (RBC) needs, critical business requirements were being unmet. Technical support was difficult. And user errors increased. (For example, end user-facing edits were being made with minimal to no validation.)

Falling off the pace

Perhaps most concerning, the company’s technology platform was falling behind other North American finance institutions in the quality and speed of its customer service to dealers and customers, jeopardizing growth and revenue.

To replace its legacy IT platform, the company called its preferred partner of 20 years—Cognizant. With a dedicated team of over 200 supporting resources already working hand in hand with the company’s staff, Cognizant was supporting T&M (time and materials) and other projects across multiple portfolios, including auto, banking, mortgage, lending and customer service.