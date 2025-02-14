Case study
At a glance
Industry
Financial services
Products and services
North America
Challenge
Overhaul a dated, legacy IT infrastructure to better serve dealers and customers, as well as keep pace with the competition’s technology platforms
Success Highlights
- Shortens turnaround time on dealer/customer issues
- Speeds access to agreement, asset and customer data
- Better serves 50,000+ dealers and 8M+ customers
- Achieves 99.96% availability
Our approach
Cognizant was selected as the company’s integration partner to replace the mainframe technology with a new, modern financing platform from Alfa Systems (previously CHP Consulting). The engagement’s success factors were to:
- Integrate all points between the Alfa application and about 70 existing applications to function seamlessly together
- Ensure that downstream apps performed all one-time translations required for the migration
- Migrate all data from the legacy platform to the new flow-forward Alfa application, using a phased approach based on contract product type
To achieve these objectives, Cognizant employed a dual-phased approach (retail, then commercial) with two primary layers:
- Integration. First, Cognizant built a highly consumable integration layer over the operational data store (ODS), supporting easy onboarding of new applications for data consumption. This layer gives all downstream apps access to required data, with no impact to the core application’s performance. Hosting all required data, it provides a near-real-time experience with improved performance.
- Migration. The second, migration layer—a highly optimized IBM® DataStage®model that supports transformation and data recognition—processes data from multiple data sources and writes to a single raw data target. It transforms legacy system data into valid input for the flow-forward Alfa application, then generates outbound data files to convert downstream applications. This simple approach to building a reconciliation module supports validation of migrated data.
Business outcomes
Over a nine-year period (2014 to 2023), partnering with Cognizant to successfully upgrade and update its legacy IT platform, the company has seen sizable productivity improvements among its RBC agents, supervisors and managers—improvements that have enabled the company to:
- Accelerate turnaround time on dealer and end-customer issues
- Increase registrations dramatically to its dealer/customer online self-serve portal
- Deliver faster access to agreement, asset and customer data based on key identification information
- Generate general ledger extracts for required agreements to determine the source of any out-of-balance ledger issues