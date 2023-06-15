Cognizant Automation Center addresses automation across domain and functional areas of the organization. Our domain solutions enable automation for industry-specific business processes, such as mortgage processing in banking, pharmacovigilance in life sciences, claims processing in insurance, financial reconciliation in financial services, healthcare enrollment and billing in healthcare.
Enterprise process automation
Our enterprise process automation offering takes a digital-first approach to addressing industry-specific process automation needs across the enterprise, with three focused outcomes—achieving agility, enabling innovation, reducing cost and operational complexity.