Our focus areas

Database @ every cloud (OD@X)
  • Database platform modernization with hyperscaler adoption
  • Sovereign cloud enablement
AI Powered back-office transformation
  • Deliver AI‑powered enterprise transformation across finance, employee success, and supply chain
  • Accelerate process innovation with seeded AI agents and Oracle AI Agent Studio
AI Data Platform (AIDP)
  • Enable trusted data integration and management
  • Create AI‑powered applications with APEX and Oracle 23ai
  • Unlock advanced analytics with Oracle Autonomous Database
Enterprise AI agent factory
  • Transform enterprise business processes through AI agentification
  • Deliver scalable agents, operating seamlessly across heterogeneous environments
Managed operations reimagined with AI
  • Enable business‑aligned operations with integrated, cross‑platform SLAs
  • Reduce incidents through AI‑first, proactive diagnosis and remediation

Meet our leaders

Amar Agarwal

Practice Head - ERP & SCM, EMEA

Nagesh Doraiswamy

Global Delivery Leader – Oracle Cloud

Mohammed Rashid

Global Delivery Leader – OCI

Muthu Muthiah

Delivery Leader - UKI

Mithul Shah

Sales Leader - EMEA

Babu Shanmugam

Sales Leader - UKI

Awards and recognitions

Cognizant wins five Partner Awards

These awards highlight the strength of our partnership with Oracle and the impact we are delivering for clients around the world.

Launch partner for Oracle AIDP

This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering enterprises with secure, scalable, and agentic AI—unlocking new possibilities across industries.

Cognizant’s “vibe coding” sets world record

With more than 50,000 participants across 40 countries, we earned the official Guinness World Records title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.

Success stories

Arqiva traces time, absences and payroll with Cognizant

Cognizant helped Arqiva implement Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, including assessing what data Arqiva needed to migrate, which helped the company cut a month from its implementation time.

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Cognizant

Cognizant works with the industrial software vendor to consolidate a disparate finance systems landscape onto Oracle Cloud applications for 1,600 finance professionals across 28 countries.

Vopak saves 20% back-office costs

Vopak envisioned a singular operating model across five continents. See how Cognizant provided the expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.

Venue details

ExCeL London
Royal Victoria Dock,
1 Western Gateway,
London E16 1XL,
United Kingdom

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and Oracle

Meet with Cognizant at Oracle AI World Tour London 2026.