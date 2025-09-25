Engineering AI for impact
We are a Premier Sponsor
Meet our team | March 24, 2026 | Excel London
Practice Head - ERP & SCM, EMEA
Global Delivery Leader – Oracle Cloud
Global Delivery Leader – OCI
Delivery Leader - UKI
Sales Leader - EMEA
Sales Leader - UKI
These awards highlight the strength of our partnership with Oracle and the impact we are delivering for clients around the world.
This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering enterprises with secure, scalable, and agentic AI—unlocking new possibilities across industries.
With more than 50,000 participants across 40 countries, we earned the official Guinness World Records title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.
Cognizant helped Arqiva implement Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, including assessing what data Arqiva needed to migrate, which helped the company cut a month from its implementation time.
Cognizant works with the industrial software vendor to consolidate a disparate finance systems landscape onto Oracle Cloud applications for 1,600 finance professionals across 28 countries.
Vopak envisioned a singular operating model across five continents. See how Cognizant provided the expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.
ExCeL London
Royal Victoria Dock,
1 Western Gateway,
London E16 1XL,
United Kingdom
Meet with Cognizant at Oracle AI World Tour London 2026.