Sussing Out Sustainability

9 in 10 consumers say they want “more commitment” to ethical and sustainable behavior from brands and retailers. But do what consumers say equal their actual behavior? It turns out, yes. 50% of consumers globally are choosing to buy from brands with a clear commitment to sustainability.

Whether you’re in retail, consumer goods, or travel & hospitality, your sustainability efforts—business practices, product selection, or social responsibility programs—must be transparent, simple, seamless, and accessible. Easier said than done, right? These initiatives are often cross-functional and cross-company with location-specific nuances and regulations sprinkled in.

It’s hard to know where to start, where to continue, and what steps will have the most impact. That’s why Cognizant and Microsoft have teamed up for this important webinar. You’ll learn: