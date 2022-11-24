Skip to main content Skip to footer

Sussing Out Sustainability

9 in 10 consumers say they want “more commitment” to ethical and sustainable behavior from brands and retailers. But do what consumers say equal their actual behavior? It turns out, yes. 50% of consumers globally are choosing to buy from brands with a clear commitment to sustainability.

Whether you’re in retail, consumer goods, or travel & hospitality, your sustainability efforts—business practices, product selection, or social responsibility programs—must be transparent, simple, seamless, and accessible. Easier said than done, right? These initiatives are often cross-functional and cross-company with location-specific nuances and regulations sprinkled in. 

It’s hard to know where to start, where to continue, and what steps will have the most impact. That’s why Cognizant and Microsoft have teamed up for this important webinar. You’ll learn:

  • Best Practices and Real-world Stories

    Hear best practices and real stories from sustainability experts working with a wide-range of retail, hospitality, and consumer goods customers every day.

  • Rolling Sustainability Out Across the Organization

    Most retail, consumer goods, and travel and hospitality brands have set big sustainability goals (eg. net zero emissions by a certain date). But there is a gap between the big corporate goals and execution among various departments. Our panelists will provide suggestions for how to bridge those gaps and what role technology can play.

  • Setting Meaningful Goals

    One way to bridge the gap between big corporate goals and execution is with a holistic view and proactive management. Our experts will share ideas for creating and setting enterprise-wide accountability.

  • Circularity and Supply Chain

    One of the key areas that companies are increasingly focusing on is circularity. Learn what it is and why it’s rich with opportunity. Plus, supply chain visibility will be discussed as well!

Brand’s Impact on Everyone, Everything – Podcast Series

Certified Holistic Health Coach, Mom, and conscious purchaser— Jenna Coker Jones— sits down with experts and executives from Cognizant to decode the motivations of the changing consumer. We share deep insights into the latest buying habits to help build your own brand experience that converts. Jenna’s thoughtful and entertaining perspective mixed with Cognizant’s deep industry expertise helps you be aware of ever-changing customer needs and how you can be nimble in meeting them. Each episode will show you when and how to act in just the ways customers value with top-notch tech, brand identity, ethical practices, and more.

Recently published insights

Technology is critical in addressing the sustainability value chain

In our conversations with global leaders in retail and consumer goods, the pain points listed in this article have repeatedly surfaced—and for all of these, technology can catalyze solutions that meet both sustainability and financial objectives. To make environmentally, socially and financially sustainable change, businesses must address these challenges across the entire value chain, focusing on supply chain management, resource efficiency, sustainable design, carbon footprint, sustainable logistics, and product transparency and traceability.

Learn more
How to forge an emotional connection with consumers

Loyalty is up for grabs. The traditional, points-based, transactional programs of the past are no longer resonating with the modern consumer. This leaves retailers with a fundamental question: Do they need to rebuild their loyalty program to meet the needs of this new landscape—or create an experience that builds loyalty organically?

Learn more
This is the $472b sustainability-conscious customer segment you need to pay attention to

LOHAS consumers — short for Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability — represent more than one-third of American adults. A remarkably savvy segment, the LOHAS customer is both well-informed and hard to impress – which means that brands need to be ambitious in their goals and authentic in their approach to build lasting relationships with this group.

Learn more
Here are three ways business can improve the accuracy of their ESG reporting by cleaning up their data.

In a global landscape where corporate sustainability and responsibility has reached a point of criticality and legislative focus, consumers will no longer tolerate overblown ESG claims. And at the legislative level, governments around the world are not only taking notice—they are acting, as well. The question is, how are such brands able to tell a sustainability story that seems at least partially based in fact? The answer is quite simple: dirty data.

Learn more

Ready to suss out sustainability?

Register to watch the webinar