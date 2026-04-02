ACS test pages

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Cognizant is noted for its focus on connecting, empowering, and transforming businesses to be more modern and efficient.

Veiw Point

Beach view

Veiw Point

Beach view

A beach is a dynamic coastal landform where the ocean or lake meets the land

About Beach

Beaches take thousands of years to form, created by waves breaking down rocks and depositing materials, often originating from river sediments.

About Ocean

Oceans cover over 70% of Earth's surface, hold roughly 96.5% of all water, and are divided into five major regions

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