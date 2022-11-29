Accelerate workforce reskilling and upskilling with an AI-native platform

Cognizant SkillspringTM is an AI-native platform that enables enterprises to scale personalized, effective learning across their workforces, fueling continuous upskilling, reskilling, and innovation.

Its modern, adaptive design empowers employees at any career stage to take charge of future-proofing their professional journeys by accessing relevant education that is packaged to be engaging and fit in the flow of everyday life.

Our commitment to preparing people for the world of tomorrow extends beyond businesses. As part of our broader Synapse Cognizant Skillspring we’re also equipping NGO partners and communities to prepare people for tomorrow’s jobs – part of our broader Synapse goal to upskill 1M people for the future of work.

Together, we aim to bridge the skills gap and create new opportunities for growth and development.