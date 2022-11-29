Skip to main content Skip to footer
Skills required for enterprise growth in a technology-driven economy are expiring faster than ever. Traditional learning models can't keep pace with the velocity of technological and market change.
59% of workers will require reskilling or upskilling by 2030, with employers expecting that 39% of core skills required for jobs will change*. Cognizant's 2024 "New Work New World” offers detailed insights on role-specific skill relevance and mobility between jobs based on current role skillsets.

Accelerate workforce reskilling and upskilling with an AI-native platform

Cognizant SkillspringTM  is an AI-native platform that enables enterprises to scale personalized, effective learning across their workforces, fueling continuous upskilling, reskilling, and innovation.

Its modern, adaptive design empowers employees at any career stage to take charge of future-proofing their professional journeys by accessing relevant education that is packaged to be engaging and fit in the flow of everyday life.

Our commitment to preparing people for the world of tomorrow extends beyond businesses. As part of our broader Synapse Cognizant Skillspring we’re also equipping NGO partners and communities to prepare people for tomorrow’s jobs – part of our broader Synapse goal to upskill 1M people for the future of work.

Together, we aim to bridge the skills gap and create new opportunities for growth and development.

Platform benefits and features

Personalized learning paths

Create career-aligned learning journeys tailored to each individual using AI to analyze current skills and goals, dynamically recommending courses to fill competency gaps and accelerate growth toward specific career objectives.

Engaging, immersive experience

Drive motivation and participation with a modern UX featuring gamification elements, microlearning content delivery, and social learning through mentor support and peer interactions like study circles.  AR/VR learning modules provide hands-on practice in safe virtual environments.

Highly relevant, up-to-date content

Access a dynamic repository of relevant technology, business and soft-skill content and certification courses. Topics range from AI/ML development, data Engineering and data science, cloud computing, cybersecurity, DevOps and SRE to adaptability, resilience and innovation.

Robust assessments & automated feedback

Scale evaluation beyond what human coaches could handle with built-in assessment engines for quizzes, assignments, and evaluations that provide immediate, personalized feedback and practice opportunities.

AI-powered learning assistant

Access an AI-driven personal learning coach via natural language conversation for on-demand tutoring, answers to questions, and personalized content recommendations, removing barriers to continuous learning.

AI-generated content & course builder

Dramatically reduce effort to develop new training content with generative AI that automatically produces learning materials such as quizzes, assessments, lesson summaries, and suggested course outlines.

Partner with a learning powerhouse

Award-winning learning innovation

Cognizant upskills hundreds of thousands of associates annually on the latest technology skillsets including generative AI and soft skills. Our learning programs have earned industry recognition for over a decade, with distinctions highlighting our future-forward curriculum and excellence in L&D.

Young Female Professor Explaining Big Data and Artificial Intelligence
Creating impact beyond business

As part of Cognizant's Synapse goal to upskill 1M people for future jobs, we're also offering Cognizant Skillspring to NGO partners to help equip the next generation with future-oriented skills, bridging the skills gap and creating new opportunities for growth.

A women raise his hand in a business meeting
Flexible enterprise-grade deployment

Clients can deploy Cognizant Skillspring through white-labeled, multi-tenant architecture with custom branding and configurations. In addition, businesses can extend beyond internal training with our "learning as a service" approach and share content and tools with clients, partners, or community users.

Two people are discussing about the project

