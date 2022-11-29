Capitalize on the power of cloud to adapt to changes instantaneously. Cognizant® Cloud Integration Brokerage provides a B2B platform as a service with built-in scalable infrastructure in the cloud. Preconfigured B2B software enables customers to scale at their own pace and customize the B2B solution and services based on changing business needs. The solution supports near real-time file processing, with different processing and priority queues based on the criticality of data, while supporting multiple file transfer protocols. The solution is also available in different pay-per-use pricing models for clients.