"Cognizant’s strength lies in its ability to take clients from AI investment to measurable business value—and to do it at pace. The platform stack is credible, the delivery evidence is growing, and under Rohit Gupta’s leadership the UK&I business is well-positioned to create momentum for clients in the UK. For organizations looking to close the gap between AI ambition and operational reality, Cognizant is a strong choice."–Kate Hanaghan, Chief Research Officer, TechMarketView