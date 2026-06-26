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Cognizant recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS HCP Service Providers, 2026

Cognizant is recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS HCP Service Providers, 2026, for delivering AI-enabled provider transformation to help providers reduce costs, improve experiences, expand access and drive better health outcomes.

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Peak matrix
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