Cognizant today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Life Sciences Digital Services 2026 RadarView™. The placement reflects Cognizant’s depth of capability across the life sciences value chain and its continued investment in AI, advanced engineering, and ecosystem partnerships that enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device enterprises to accelerate innovation from discovery to patient. As an AI builder, Cognizant is helping clients turn AI ambition into enterprise value through full-stack solutions built for industry-specific needs.