Product Engineering Insights
Podcast series

How Salesforce keeps innovating, from cloud to industries to Agentforce

Tune in for a lively discussion about how Salesforce remains a disruptor – and where AI is taking it.

The software frontier: How Qualcomm uses AI to personalize automotive services

Tune in for a lively discussion about Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services and how AI is reshaping in-car experiences.

Driving product excellence: The Microsoft digital way

Take a deep dive into product development’s role in transforming Microsoft into an AI-led, experience-centric organization.

Meet product engineering’s new dream team

Learn how cloud, AI, and automation are elevating the innovation game.

Gen AI in product engineering: Hype or Real?

Explore what happens to the product lifecycle when gen AI is brought into the workflow.

Instilling FinOps culture in product engineering

Discover how tech companies can use FinOps to reduce costs, improve utilization, and reduce rates.

