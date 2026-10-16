<p><i>This article </i><a href="https://fintechbloom.com/why-wealth-firms-need-a-modular-path-to-personalization/" target="_blank"><i>was originally published</i></a><i> in Fintech Bloom in August 2026.</i></p> <p>Personalization has been a focus in wealth management for many years. However, the standard for what personalization means has changed. What once meant better dashboards and quarterly reviews now requires timing, judgment and relevance across the full client relationship. In investment research firm MSCI’s <a href="https://www.msci.com/research-and-insights/research-reports/2026-wealth-trends?utm_source=openai" target="_blank">Wealth Trends 2026</a> report, 98% of advisors say new high-net-worth portfolios include at least some level of customization.</p> <p>The challenge is delivering that personalization consistently across the advisor relationship, client experience and investment journey without forcing a costly wholesale replacement of their legacy platforms.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">A modular view of wealth management personalization</span></h3> <p>Personalization today has to work across three connected layers in wealth management firms: the digital experience, the advisor relationship and the investment strategy. Clients expect tools that reflect their financial picture, conversations shaped by behavior and life events, and recommendations that clearly connect to their goals.</p> <p>Most firms still manage these layers separately across client portals, onboarding processes, portfolio tools, CRM systems, reporting and service workflows. However, clients do not see these internal divisions. They see one relationship, and they expect it to feel connected.</p> <p>In this context, a module is a high-value workflow or experience layer—such as onboarding, advisor preparation, service requests or the client portal—that can be improved without replacing the entire core platform. This is different from a rip-and-replace approach, where a firm removes major legacy systems and implements a new platform in one large transformation program.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Starting with client onboarding</span></h3> <p>The first step is to identify the workflow where modernization will have the clearest impact on advisor capacity or client experience.</p> <p>Client onboarding is a practical first module because it touches nearly every part of the wealth management experience: data collection, documentation, compliance, account setup, client communication and advisor follow-up. When onboarding is fragmented, clients feel it immediately, and advisors spend time chasing information instead of giving advice.</p> <p>A modular onboarding project should focus on one outcome: making the process faster, clearer and easier to complete. Firms can begin by mapping every step in the current process, identifying manual handoffs, removing duplicate data entry and connecting the systems advisors already use.</p> <p>The project should also have a clear owner, a measurable outcome and an adoption plan for advisors and staff before the firm applies the same model to the advisor desktop, service workflows or client portal.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Applying AI to advisor-facing workflows</span></h3> <p>A second area for AI personalization is advisor preparation. However, while wealth managers are under pressure to use AI, the wrong implementation can create more risk than value. <a href="https://www.ey.com/en_ps/insights/wealth-asset-management/how-wealth-managers-can-leverage-complexity-for-competitive-advantage?utm_source=openai" target="_blank">EY’s 2025 research</a> found that 60% of clients expect wealth managers to use AI, yet wealth management depends on trust, judgment and regulatory control. Hallucination, incomplete information and inaccurate outputs carry real consequences in a regulated, real-time market.</p> <p>That is why firms should avoid AI programs that force workflow rebuilds before value is proven. The better step is to deploy advisor-facing AI tied to a specific workflow, such as next-best action, client review preparation or proactive outreach during volatility. That requires connecting client profiles, holdings, recent interactions, life events and market signals, with clear rules for what AI can suggest, what it cannot do and where advisor or compliance review is required.</p> <p>An AI copilot can help an advisor begin the day with a clearer view of the book: which clients may need outreach, which portfolio signals warrant attention and which market developments need context before the next conversation. The advisor still decides how to respond, applies judgment and manages the relationship. AI’s value is not replacing the advisor. It is giving the advisor more time to act with relevance, speed and control.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Using AI to improve the client experience</span></h3> <p>Modernization should not only improve internal workflows. Clients should see the difference. A client portal is often the clearest proof because it brings documents, goals, service requests and next steps into one experience.</p> <p>That makes the portal a useful third module after onboarding and advisor-facing AI. Firms can start with the moments when clients are most likely to ask for status, including account opening, document completion, plan updates, service requests and goal reviews. The portal should make it clear what has been completed, what still needs attention and what comes next.</p> <p>The right metrics should show whether the portal reduces friction, not just whether clients log in. Firms can measure document completion rates, time to resolution, plan update views, client satisfaction and status inquiries that no longer require advisor follow-up. Those measures show whether modernization is making the client experience clearer while giving advisors more capacity to focus on advice. </p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">A non-disruptive approach to wealth management personalization</span></h3> <p>Wealth managers do not need to wait for a perfect end-state or commit to a big-bang legacy replacement to move forward. The firms that modernize in focused, adaptable modules will keep the advisor at the center of the relationship. Those that wait risk letting someone else become the client’s first call.</p>