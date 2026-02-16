When artificial intelligence first entered the enterprise picture, the goal was to build workflows around it: AI would be better, deeper software, but humans would still do the work. The RAG (Retrieval-Automated Generation) framework improved the adoption of large language models (LLMs) by adding reasoning layers to enterprise knowledge retrieval, but the basic relationship stayed the same.

Agentic AI has changed that. RAG gave way to REACT (Reason + Act), and the “action” component essentially created digital labor.

And in this era, software design will be very different. We’re no longer building software to help humans do better work; we’re building software humans will direct to manage agents, who in turn will do the work. We will plan, orchestrate, review and incorporate the work of AI agents in the organization.

The future won’t be about AI agents reviewing your work; it will be about you reviewing AI agents’ work. You’ll design software which will deploy, orchestrate, manage, audit and iterate the work AI agents do. There will be at least four categories: software that controls agents; software being used by agents; software generated by agents; and, of course, software that is used by people.

All this will cause an explosion in the sheer quantity of software because the human population’s capacity to use software will stop being a limiting factor. AI agents, unlike people, can interact and transact 24/7.

What does all this mean? It means enormous changes as we transition from the well-known software development lifecycle to a less linear, more dynamic agentic development lifecycle. Unlike traditional software, which is predictable by nature, agents can be inconsistent and unpredictable. Software must be able to manage these inconsistencies. It will need the ability to supervise the work of agents, to learn and adapt alongside them. We won’t be developing static pieces of code.

With all this change coming, I have identified four major principles that will support the new era.

Principle 1: Agents can’t learn (yet), so software must. We talk about “training” LLMs, so people think of them as if they can learn. Today, that’s not really how it works. Agents don’t change their world model or behavior significantly; the LLMs they’re based on have a limited ability to learn. However, we do modify the models’ context, and this is akin to learning. In the agentic AI era, context engineering will help leading enterprises stand out. Plus, we know how fast AI is progressing, so we can expect AI agents to do things we never planned for—just like people.

How will this impact software design? Again, think about humans. What do we do when we learn the software we’re using doesn’t get the job done? First, we find a workaround. Then we put in a request saying, “Look, we need some changes or upgrades to make this useful.”

That's what we should expect from agents, too, but it won’t happen accidentally. It’s something we’ll have to build into agentic systems. Then we can get cues from those agents on how the software needs to be updated.

To make all this happen, software itself has to become increasingly agentified. Traditional software, driven by a rigid set of rules and behaviors, won’t be able to keep up with agentic systems that may behave unpredictably depending on context and unpredictable events.

This evolution reminds me of changes in the relationship between hardware and software. There used to be a bright line separating them, but that has blurred over time, with more rote activities moved to hardware in order to increase speed. Today, you don't see a clear divide where software ends and hardware starts.

I think we’ll see a similar change in where agents stop and software starts. Software itself will become agentic. You’ll have a thin firmware or middleware layer that operates your devices, puts data in your databases or works with your UI, but on top of that there will be agents that are operating the software.

Principle 2: Agents can’t keep a secret—good design is the solution. We hear a lot today about guardrails for AI. As agents proliferate, it will be impossible for people to provide these guardrails without help. Scale will be needed, and good software design—behavioral design, if you will—is one key.

Remember, an agent is a combination of an LLM and code. AI can’t keep a secret, but code can. So when we’re developing agents and multi-agentic systems, we have to decide which part of their behavior is delegated to the LLM and which part goes to code. That delineation is important.



There is just no way to guarantee an LLM will keep secrets. However, we do have full control over the code. If I ask my favorite restaurant’s agent for the recipe to its Top Secret salad dressing and the LLM itself decides if I can access that IP—that’s bad design. Instead, the LLM should have to call the code component to get the data I requested. The code studies my access token. It responds, “There is no way in hell you can have access to that recipe!” See, the code refuses to show me the recipe no matter what the LLM tries to do. That’s proper design.



Our Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator makes it very clear that when building an agent, you need to make that choice: what goes to the LLM and what goes to code.



https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/ai-lab/blog/semantic-density " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Semantic density is another powerful tool. If you ask an LLM the same question five times, it could give you five different answers. This is obviously a problem. But we can now measure an agent’s confidence in its own answers. For example, you could set a threshold that if an agent is at least 75% confident in its answer, it can go ahead and act. If confidence is below 75%, some sort of fallback is called for: to code, or to a human. The threshold and the fallback will change depending on context. Obviously, you’ll want very high confidence before an agent can to place a million-dollar order. You might be less concerned if you’re pricing out a dozen eggs at local markets.

Semantic density is state of the art—but it’s not foolproof. There are times when an LLM is very confident in its answer, but it’s also wrong. So far, semantic density doesn’t change that. So other guardrails are needed, like agents monitoring agents and alerting humans to behavior that may need intervention. This is called the “human on the loop” or “human in the loop” setting, depending on the level of intervention.

Principle 3: Agents have silo-busting capabilities, but they must be aligned to organization-wide priorities. Senior leaders know it’s challenging to keep all departments and business units focused on the big picture. This is a major benefit of agentics. The most innovative, high-performing teams are often cross-functional, with cooperation from across the enterprise. Software will turbocharge this phenomenon.

AI unlocks latent connections by surfacing insights that span finance, operations, marketing, HR and more. It gets rid of boundaries that once shaped software workflows. Soon, AI agents representing a variety of functions will form spontaneous teams in response to different requests and context.

Principle 4: Developers must anticipate agents’ relationships with other agents outside the organization. Software has to be designed with this in mind.

Just as managers of people have to get familiar with the wants, needs and terminology of various groups—partners, customers, regulators and more--software will have to broker a wide variety of interactions between agents from different ecosystems.

Sometimes, this negotiation will be cooperative and aligned to the same outcome, at least in part. For example, agents from healthcare and pharmaceutical providers will work together with the patient’s wellbeing in mind. But it usually won’t be simple; after all, each of these providers wants to limit its cost—as does the consumer. Putting the right controls and fallbacks in place for these relationships will be a major design challenge in the agentic realm—just like it is in the human realm.

Other times, negotiations will be more purely competitive. Consider a consumer’s agent shopping for insurance with instructions to consider premiums, deductibles and coverage. As various providers’ agents interact with not only the consumer’s agent but with each other, ground rules will be needed. These agents cannot and should not be trusting each other blindly. Different levels of authorization and access will be necessary.

Agent-management software will come into play here, providing coordination and trust frameworks and guardrails to enable safe, trusted interactions across agentic systems aligned to different parties. This will be a major challenge if the agentic future is to take hold. Multiple bodies are developing schema and standards. We have started to work on such protocols with various consortiums and standards bodies such as the UN International Telecommunication Union.

Principle 5: A new type of user experience is emerging; software must work for both people and machines. The user experience (UX) will change massively in an agentic world. With AI-driven workflows flowing seamlessly across internal teams, software must serve composite roles and shared outcomes, rather than isolated departmental uses. Narrow targeting will become not just inefficient but obsolete. AI agents will be reachable through various communication means well beyond today’s chatbot interface, with the agents producing dynamically generated interfaces depending on context and requirements.

Additionally, software design will need to consider agents as users. UX and UI design have for years been honed with humans in mind—the way our senses and emotions work. These considerations will remain important—when humans are the users. But a new set of parameters must be created when the “end user” is an agent.

As you can see from the agentic future I’ve described and the principles that will support it, the traditional way of thinking about software development doesn’t work anymore. New types of software, new users, the pace of change, the sheer amount of software the future will bring—it all calls for a new way of looking at design. But if managed well, this shift will help us accomplish things we couldn’t imagine just a few years ago.