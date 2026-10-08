Beyond the funnel: winning more SME borrowers

<p>The most advanced institutions are building toward what we call AI-native smart origination: not AI layered onto an old process, but a model designed around intelligence from the start. At its core, it draws on three kinds of AI:</p> <ul> <li><b>Predictive AI</b> reads patterns in an SME’s data to gauge risk and anticipate when credit will be needed. </li> <li><b>Generative AI</b> turns unstructured information into a usable form and produces documents and plain-language explanations a borrower and regulator can follow. </li> <li><b>Agentic AI</b> executes the workflow, coordinating steps that once required manual handoffs.</li> </ul> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">The three capabilities that bridge the SME lending gap</span></h3> <p>Moving from a digital journey to an intelligent, AI-native embedded lending model takes three capabilities. Each one builds on the one before it, and all three run on an AI automation backbone:</p> <ul> <li><b>Open finance and ecosystem reach (predictive + agentic AI)</b>: With the SME’s permission, open banking APIs give the bank a live, consent-based view of the business’s transactions and cash flow. The SME authorizes the bank to see data it already generates rather than collecting and uploading it. The bank then distributes lending into those same platforms, so credit is offered where the business operates.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Behavioral and predictive intelligence (predictive + agentic AI)</b>: Because that data flows in continuously, the bank can watch for signals such as cash flow, sales, payment timing or inventory, recognize when an SME is likely to need credit, and extend an offer before the owner begins searching. A reactive process becomes proactive.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Frictionless intake and digital onboarding (generative + agentic AI)</b>: Identity checks are embedded in the platform, and the application arrives pre-filled from permitted data. A single consent screen replaces a multi-day, document-heavy process.<br> <br> Built this way, the capabilities reinforce one another: ”Ecosystem reach” feeds the data that sharpens prediction, and prediction makes frictionless onboarding worth offering to the right SMEs at the right time.</li> </ul> <p>From the SME’s side of the screen, those capabilities create a three-step, SME-centric experience. </p> <ul> <li><b>Surface</b>: A contextual, pre-qualified offer appears inside a platform the SME already uses, rather than requiring the owner to seek out a lender.</li> <li><b>Shape</b>: The SME authorizes data access and confirms identity, and the application is already populated, so there is little to complete by hand.</li> <li><b>Sign</b>: The SME reviews and accepts. The decision is instant or already in progress, and funds follow shortly after. A form-filling ordeal becomes a short exchange.</li> </ul> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">How smart origination drives conversion</span></h3> <p>Smart origination ultimately creates a sales advantage. It widens the pool because embedded origination is bound not by the bank’s brand and the SME’s initiative but by the reach of every partner platform it sits inside. Further, fewer SMEs are lost to friction, because when the data is already present and the steps are handled, the missing documents, unclear fields and verification steps that once caused drop-off largely disappear.</p> <p>Lastly, it reaches SMEs at the moment of need. The continuous data trail a business leaves in these platforms is itself the credit signal, turning once-invisible activity into a timely, bankable opportunity.</p> <p>Banks moving along the maturity curve are already reporting measurable gains, summarized below.</p>