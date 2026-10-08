Beyond the funnel: winning more SME borrowers

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<span class="small">October 08, 2026</span></p>
<h2><b><span class="h6">Credit demand from small and medium enterprises is often lost well before the loan application begins. Smart origination closes that gap by delivering credit proactively, in context and at the moment of need.</span></b></h2>
<p>Globally, the financing gap for small and medium enterprises (SME) is <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.ifc.org/content/dam/ifc/doclink/latest/msme-s-factsheet-ifc-financial-institutions-group.pdf" target="_blank">$5.7 trillion</a>, roughly 19% of GDP in emerging markets. In our work with banks, we see this less as a credit-risk problem than an origination one: Institutions have perfected how to accept a loan application safely but not how to make it simple for an SME to navigate the loan process. </p>
<p>The scale is striking. <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.smefinanceforum.org/page/data-sites-msme-finance-gap" target="_blank">Roughly 40% of formal SMEs</a> lack the credit they need, and women-owned SMEs alone account for $1.9 trillion, or 34%, of the gap. This isn’t attributable to application denials but that SMEs don’t apply in the first place. They either don’t find the right product or can’t connect at the moment of need.<b></b></p>
<p>Meanwhile, as fintechs and big techs win SME customers with faster, embedded credit, every application a bank never receives is market share it unknowingly cedes.</p>
<p>The challenge sits upstream of the credit model. Before a bank can effectively serve SMEs, it has to be present earlier, when and where SMEs are running their business.</p>
<h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Rethinking the SME borrowing experience</span></h3>
<p>While banks have invested heavily in <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/digital-lending-solutions" target="_blank">digital lending</a>, most SME owners still find the experience manual and time-consuming. After taking the initiative to apply, the SME waits. Each step is a place to drop out, long before any credit judgment is made.</p>
<p>Smart origination reverses this. Instead of expecting the SME to come to the bank, it meets the business inside the marketplaces, accounting tools, ERP systems and payment apps where the SME already operates. It draws on data being generated in these places so that instead of asking the SME to gather statements, re-key figures and upload documents, that work happens in the background.</p>
<p><b>The shift from bank-centric to embedded and proactive</b></p>
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<p><span class="small"><i>Source: IFC MSME Banking in the Digital Era, 2025 | SME Finance Forum | BIS Open Finance through APIs</i></span></p>
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">The AI-native SME lending engine</span></h3>
<p>Reaching SMEs earlier in the process cannot be bolted onto existing systems. Most banks now have solid digital systems, and the leap to embedded, proactive origination requires new capabilities built deliberately, not added at the end.</p>
<p><b>Origination maturity curve</b></p>
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<p>The most advanced institutions are building toward what we call AI-native smart origination: not AI layered onto an old process, but a model designed around intelligence from the start. At its core, it draws on three kinds of AI:</p>
<ul>
<li><b>Predictive AI</b> reads patterns in an SME’s data to gauge risk and anticipate when credit will be needed. </li>
<li><b>Generative AI</b> turns unstructured information into a usable form and produces documents and plain-language explanations a borrower and regulator can follow. </li>
<li><b>Agentic AI</b> executes the workflow, coordinating steps that once required manual handoffs.</li>
</ul>
<h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">The three capabilities that bridge the SME lending gap</span></h3>
<p>Moving from a digital journey to an intelligent, AI-native embedded lending model takes three capabilities. Each one builds on the one before it, and all three run on an AI automation backbone:</p>
<ul>
<li><b>Open finance and ecosystem reach (predictive + agentic AI)</b>: With the SME’s permission, open banking APIs give the bank a live, consent-based view of the business’s transactions and cash flow. The SME authorizes the bank to see data it already generates rather than collecting and uploading it. The bank then distributes lending into those same platforms, so credit is offered where the business operates.<br>
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</li>
<li><b>Behavioral and predictive intelligence (predictive + agentic AI)</b>: Because that data flows in continuously, the bank can watch for signals such as cash flow, sales, payment timing or inventory, recognize when an SME is likely to need credit, and extend an offer before the owner begins searching. A reactive process becomes proactive.<br>
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</li>
<li><b>Frictionless intake and digital onboarding (generative + agentic AI)</b>: Identity checks are embedded in the platform, and the application arrives pre-filled from permitted data. A single consent screen replaces a multi-day, document-heavy process.<br>
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Built this way, the capabilities reinforce one another: ”Ecosystem reach” feeds the data that sharpens prediction, and prediction makes frictionless onboarding worth offering to the right SMEs at the right time.</li>
</ul>
<p>From the SME’s side of the screen, those capabilities create a three-step, SME-centric experience. </p>
<ul>
<li><b>Surface</b>: A contextual, pre-qualified offer appears inside a platform the SME already uses, rather than requiring the owner to seek out a lender.</li>
<li><b>Shape</b>: The SME authorizes data access and confirms identity, and the application is already populated, so there is little to complete by hand.</li>
<li><b>Sign</b>: The SME reviews and accepts. The decision is instant or already in progress, and funds follow shortly after. A form-filling ordeal becomes a short exchange.</li>
</ul>
<h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">How smart origination drives conversion</span></h3>
<p>Smart origination ultimately creates a sales advantage. It widens the pool because embedded origination is bound not by the bank’s brand and the SME’s initiative but by the reach of every partner platform it sits inside. Further, fewer SMEs are lost to friction, because when the data is already present and the steps are handled, the missing documents, unclear fields and verification steps that once caused drop-off largely disappear.</p>
<p>Lastly, it reaches SMEs at the moment of need. The continuous data trail a business leaves in these platforms is itself the credit signal, turning once-invisible activity into a timely, bankable opportunity.</p>
<p>Banks moving along the maturity curve are already reporting measurable gains, summarized below.</p>
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<p><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.ifc.org/content/dam/ifc/doc/mgrt-pub/202008-d2e-mybank.pdf">MYbank in China is a good example of this approach. Its 3-1-0 model</a> lets an SME apply in three minutes and get approval in one second, with zero human intervention. Meanwhile, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.bis.org/publ/bisbull99.htm">fintech and big-tech lenders</a> are growing rapidly across emerging markets on alternative data and analytics, with much of the opportunity still untapped.</p>
<p>Capital markets are moving the same way. Venture funding is backing the future of origination, with fintechs attracting <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/fintech-trends-2025/">$52.7 billion in 2025</a>, even as <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-financing-smes-and-entrepreneurs-scoreboard-2025-highlights_64c9063c-en.html">bank SME lending remains</a> under strain. This is widening the gap that faster, embedded digital lenders are being funded to fill.</p>
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">Origination as a lasting advantage</span></h3>
<p>Untapped SME credit demand is often lost before an application begins. Smart origination closes that gap by delivering credit proactively, in context, and at the moment of need. </p>
<p>In a $5.7 trillion market, the advantage accrues to banks that reach SMEs first, not only those that underwrite best. For most, the next step is not a wholesale rebuild but a deliberate move up the maturity curve, one capability at a time.</p>
<p><i>The authors would like to acknowledge the work of A. Mohan Kumar (Consulting Manager) & Karthik Subramanian (Senior Consultant) for their contributions to this blog.</i></p>
<p><i>See how Cognizant helps banks modernize </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/digital-lending-solutions"><i>lending and origination</i></a><i>, industrialize </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions"><i>generative and agentic AI in banking</i></a><i>, and reimagine SME journeys across </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/retail-commercial"><i>retail and commercial banking</i></a><i>.</i></p>
Sathya heads the Global India Banking & Financial Services consulting practice. As a practice lead, he is responsible for driving the transformation and changing agenda for BFS clients. Sathya has more than two decades of experience in consulting Fortune 500 clients based in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Sourav is a consulting leader with 18+ years of experience in banking and lending, driving AI-led transformation, digital modernization and platform strategy. He brings deep expertise across commercial and business lending, corporate banking and broker-dealer ecosystems, with extensive experience advising global banks across geographies on strategic business and technology transformation initiatives.
Lakshminarasimhan is a banking consulting professional with 16+ years of experience across corporate banking, lending, retail banking, digital channels and payments. He brings diverse expertise in driving business and digital transformation initiatives, having worked with leading financial institutions across geographies and delivered solutions addressing complex banking and technology challenges.