Physical AI in life sciences must take a clinician-first approach

Physical AI deployments within life sciences are taking a distinctly different path than what other sectors are pursuing. Where the long-term direction in many industries is full autonomy—such as with self-driving vehicles and fully automated factories—life sciences organizations have a clear requirement to keep physicians and laboratory technicians in-the-loop, both to meet regulatory expectations and earn clinical trust.

As such, life sciences is not seeking to replace humans with AI but to augment their capabilities. Examples of this can be seen in the interactive training and testing systems for pre-surgical scenarios, as well as in the automated assistance provided during peri- and post-surgical procedures.

These physical AI applications are helping to improve patient safety and experience, while reducing operating room (OR) time and alleviating the cognitive load placed on physicians at critical moments. By integrating intelligence within workflows, life sciences organizations can also ensure that decisions are being validated, and clinical processes are faster and more efficient.

Here are three ways life sciences organizations can ensure they keep clinicians at the center of their physical AI deployments.

Introduce clinical expertise early in the physical AI design stage

When developing physical AI solutions, the question of how to integrate clinical expertise at every stage of learning, inference and action must be central in the design process. If these considerations are pushed later in the product development lifecycle, it results in added risks, such as late-stage redesigns, damaged clinician trust and inability to deliver value at scale.

Combining physical AI and clinical expertise at an early stage also has a significant impact on the system’s architecture. An example of this can be seen in a digital imaging and communications in medicine system we developed for radiological clinical trials.

This physical AI solution is able to identify 128 classes of human organ in a 3D environment. It automates quality checks, detects organs and segments tumors to estimate size, and supports disease prognosis. It also enables real-time reviews, which removes the need for patients to make follow-up appointments and undergo further examination, which reduces patient inconvenience, anxiety and stress.

This system could have easily been developed as a standalone solution. But because we considered how intelligence could enhance the clinician’s end-to-end process from the outset, we were able to integrate further functionality. For instance, we ensured the system can produce detailed reports for clinical validation and that https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5737828/">RECIST criteria were automatically applied. This removed several manual steps and improved oversight, resulting in a safer, more reliable workflow.

Take a collaborative approach to physical AI and break team siloes

If we want physical AI to augment and enhance physician workflows, it’s essential to establish close collaboration between clinical, engineering and validation teams during design. For leadership teams, breaking down these siloes can represent as much of an organizational shift as a technical one.

By doing so, however, organizations will reap multiple additional benefits, including reducing avoidable rework and creating more efficient processes, with faster throughput and reporting speed. Cross-team collaboration also helps to clarify accountability, which strengthens compliance and makes clinical oversight more explicit and auditable.

Additionally, close collaboration will lead to greater clinical acceptance and trust in the technology, which will accelerate adoption and enable deployments to scale across sites.

The value of a collaborative approach can be seen in a physical AI system we developed to enhance visualization during ablation surgery. A solution was needed because this procedure—which uses an endoscope to destroy abnormal tissue, such as precancerous cells—can produce smoke, which compromises visibility. It can also impede tool tracking, creating a safety risk.

Our solution embedded near real-time (<20msec) intelligence directly within the live endoscopic workflow, enabling smoke removal, surgical instrument tracking and automatic detection of intraoperative risk events to facilitate timely intervention.

By building a clear understanding of the requirements from various teams at the design stage, we were able to ensure the solution operated seamlessly, across both robotic and conventional operating room platforms. We also reinforced human-in-the-loop governance and preserved clinical accountability by enabling rapid retrieval and summarization of the procedural video. These steps significantly accelerated report generation and clinical review, without any need for manual navigation.

Build trust to ensure clinicians’ acceptance and scalability

For physical AI solutions to deliver scalable impact in real-world clinical environments, it is essential the systems are trusted. In life sciences, solutions can’t just be about technical performance; they must put clinicians first, integrate their expertise at every stage and earn their acceptance.

This requires a collaborative, system-level approach that brings together various elements—clinical expertise, engineering discipline and validation rigor—and ensures solutions operate safely, reliably and can deliver value at scale.

To explore how physical AI can be engineered safely and responsibly into a clinician’s workflow, read Cognizant’s whitepaper, http://content/dam/connectedassets/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en\_us/services/documents/physical-ai-engineering-intelligence-in-the-real-world.pdf">Physical AI: Engineering Intelligence in the Real World.