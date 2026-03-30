The new value model for enterprise services

For decades, enterprise services have largely been priced around inputs: hours, teams, effort and risk buffers. Even when automation improved delivery, the commercial model remained anchored in labor.

AI creates an opening to move to something better.

As inference becomes cheaper due to more efficient hardware, better quantization and smaller fit-for-purpose models (SLMs as opposed to LLMs, for example), the cost of producing many AI-enabled business outcomes is falling. But the value of those outcomes to clients remains high: a faster underwriting decision, for example. Cleaner claims adjudication. A reconciled invoice, a resolved service issue—the list is endless.

This is giving rise to a different model in enterprise services—one in which clients buy a defined unit of business work and providers deliver it with greater precision, accountability and efficiency. Think of it as a shift from labor arbitrage to intelligence arbitrage.

At Cognizant, we’re implementing this change through a prism we call the Cognizant Intelligence Unit, or CIU.

From inputs to outcome

A CIU is a standardized unit of work that brings together AI inference, human oversight, workflow logic and governance into a single commercial construct. Instead of buying loosely defined effort, the client buys an agreed outcome delivered to a specified standard—a measurable deliverable tied to business performance.

Meanwhile, the provider manages the mix behind the CIU: where human judgment is required, where AI can automate or augment, how quality is assured and how the work is optimized over time. The provider gains a delivery method that allows continuous improvement in how the work is produced without rebuilding the commercial model every time the underlying engine gets better.

In other words, the CIU turns AI from a tool used inside a traditional services model into the foundation of a new one.

Better incentives

This model changes a structural dynamic that has shaped the industry for decades. Traditionally, clients pay for people deployed on projects, or hours invested, or revenue linkage. That can create tension around efficiency and talent utilization.

The CIU changes the equation. When the commercial unit, not the effort, is the outcome, clients gain from better delivery. They get clearer accountability, more predictable economics and faster time to value. This is the real promise of AI in services: not just lower cost, but better strategic alignment.

What continuous optimization looks like

Another benefit of the CIU is that it creates room for continuous optimization inside a stable commercial frame.

Over time, clients get better outcomes from improved prompts; redesigned workflows; codifying exception handling; introduce automation; and choose the most fit-for-purpose model for each step in the process. In some cases, that may mean a boundary-pushing frontier model. In others, it may mean a smaller or more specialized model that achieves the required quality more efficiently.

The point is not to reduce quality or obscure delivery. The point is to improve the cost-performance curve while remaining accountable for the outcome.

Clients should not have to buy compute, prompts or hours. They should be able to buy confidence: that the work will be delivered accurately, compliantly and at the required service level. The CIU is one way to make that possible.

Context makes the CIU stronger over time

Beyond the pricing model, the strategic value of the CIU is that it improves as context accumulates.

Every process generates knowledge: workflow patterns, exception histories, domain-specific decisions, quality thresholds, compliance rules and operational edge cases. All this context makes the next unit of work easier to deliver. It reduces errors. It lowers the need for manual intervention. It improves the performance of the overall system.

Over time, this added value allows enterprises to move from generic AI usage to more context-rich, domain-tuned, enterprise-grade delivery. So the CIU is more than a commercial model; it’s a mechanism for compounding learning.

Why Cognizant is well positioned

There is a common assumption that the next vertical AI layer will be built primarily by software firms, perhaps on an industry-by-industry basis. I disagree.

Make no mistake; software will remain essential. It provides foundational models, tooling, platforms and interfaces. But software alone does not run the process.

In complex enterprises, the hard part is often not access to a model. Rather, it is understanding the business process, the domain rules, the exception paths, the regulatory constraints and the quality bar required.

Cognizant sits much closer to this operational reality. That gives them a distinct opportunity in the AI era not simply to implement AI, but to package intelligence, human judgment and process accountability into a unit of delivery clients can actually buy. And this, in turn, is what the CIU begins to represent.

Driving client success

For clients, the appeal of a CIU-type model is straightforward. It offers a path to buy outcomes more directly, with clearer accountability and stronger incentives for continuous improvement. It shifts the conversation from effort consumed to value delivered. It creates a path to healthier economics. Client investments become less coupled to headcount and delivery prone to manual errors.

This is the shift AI makes possible. Not just automating pieces of work inside the old model. Not just replacing labor with lower-cost inference. But building a new commercial and operational architecture for delivering business outcomes to generate value.

The CIU is one expression of that shift: a way to translate AI, human expertise and accumulated context into a standardized unit of value for clients—and a more scalable, more intelligent model to enable sustained growth.

To learn more, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/about-cognizant/contact-us " target="_blank">contact us.