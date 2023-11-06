March 03, 2022
Making websites accessible and inclusive
While striving to elevate consciousness around diversity and inclusion, many businesses have yet to address the online accessibility needs of one overlooked constituency — people with disabilities.
The internet is now the primary medium of interaction between businesses and customers. However, many businesses have discovered that they have ignored one critical demographic for far too long — people with disabilities (PWDs). A steady rise in lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the associated risks of not complying with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), has made accessibility business-critical.
Four must-haves for website accessibility remediation:
- Understand the extent of remediation to be undertaken and identify risks of inaction
- Bring all stakeholders on-board before beginning remediation
- Test new framework for perceivability, operability, understandability and robustness before going live
- Ensure continuous accessibility by documenting best practices, performing regular audits and creating awareness
