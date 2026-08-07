It’s time to reimagine the road to leadership

https://www.weforum.org/stories/artificial-intelligence/how-is-ai-changing-the-skills-for-leadership-and-how-should-organizations-prepare/ " target="_blank">Originally published by the World Economic Forum in July 2026.

Consider two data points that should not coexist. https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/how-to-upskill-and-develop-ai-era-talent " target="_blank">A full 96% of HR leaders expect entry-level roles to evolve into AI supervision positions within the next five years. Yet 46% still don't proactively offer AI-specific upskilling training. The destination has shifted, yet many organizations are still expecting their people to navigate without a map.

The ladder is gone, and so is what it built

The traditional career path was often shaped by technical progression, and at times, it could be slow and inequitable. It also produced something that is easy to undervalue until it is missing: grounded managers who had done the work, made the mistakes and earned the judgment to lead.

AI is now automating entire categories of tasks—entry-level, routine, high-volume—that once formed the base of the traditional career ladder. https://investors.cognizant.com/news-and-events/news/news-details/2026/Entry-Level-Work-Remains-Essential-94-of-HR-Leaders-Expect-AI-to-Create-New-Entry-Level-Roles-Cognizant-and-Pearson-Study-Reveals/default.aspx " target="_blank">According to new research from Cognizant and Pearson, conducted by Wakefield Research across 750 HR leaders in the US, UK and India, an average of 33% of entry-level tasks are now completed by AI. In the UK, that figure reaches 39%.

Many of these tasks were repetitive and not always equitably distributed. But they also served a purpose: They gave people a proving ground, an opportunity to develop judgment and earn the right to lead over time.

The short-term efficiency gain is real, but the longer-term shift is more profound. The traditional ladder is being redefined, disrupting what we have historically valued as experience, and creating entirely new pathways to capability, progression and leadership.

The other reskilling gap

The public conversation about AI and the workforce is almost entirely focused on entry-level workers: how to retrain them, protect their jobs, prepare them for new roles. That conversation is necessary but incomplete.

The bigger blind spot is at the leadership level. The role of the leader itself has to be redesigned along with the roles beneath it. Yet the data reveals a telling gap: 95% of HR leaders say middle managers are the most crucial factor in ensuring employees use AI effectively, and 92% say they are crucial to redefining job roles as AI reshapes day-to-day work. However, most organizations are not actively reskilling those managers for a fundamentally different kind of authority.

This is the real shift. Leaders who built credibility through deep expertise are now operating in an environment where that expertise is increasingly commoditized. The harder transition is not adopting new tools; it is letting go of the instincts, habits and identity that once defined success, and replacing them with the human capabilities that cannot be automated.

That transition, from expert to enabler, from authority to orchestrator, is the one few organizations are deliberately designing for.

What leadership looks like now

When AI handles more of the technical execution, expertise is no longer enough to anchor leadership. Credibility has to be built elsewhere, and the data is starting to point toward what that looks like.

Nearly all HR leaders (97%) agree that human-centered skills are more important than ever in the AI era. Meanwhile, 64% say organizations now value the ability to identify new problems over the ability to solve existing ones. And in a notable shift, 67% say they now value liberal arts degrees, which includes interdisciplinary thinking, contextual reasoning and communication, more than they used to.

The new leader is not the person who knows the most. It is the person who can set direction, earn trust and align people and machines around a shared purpose, an orchestrator with a deep foundation of AI fluency. Connection, judgment in context, the ability to read a room: These are the least tangible skills in most leadership frameworks, and they are about to become the most structurally essential. Today's leaders will be the last generation that manages humans alone, and that further complicates the transition, as the next generation will be native to it.

Reimagining the leadership model

The traditional leadership model worked in part because it was invisible. Judgment accumulated over time, and institutional knowledge transferred. We learned by doing and progressively earned more responsibility. Nobody had to design it, because the structure of work delivered it automatically.

That automatic mechanism is gone. The human skills it produced by osmosis, repetition and practice now have to be instilled deliberately and structurally.

Fully 94% of HR leaders plan to redefine job roles to reflect how AI is changing day-to-day work. But redesigning a job description is not the same as redesigning a development pathway. The question organizations need to answer is not what AI does to roles; it is what AI does to the experience of becoming capable enough to lead and, ultimately, what we define as leadership.

The answer lies in redesigning work itself. As AI takes on more of the execution, and increasingly contributes to analysis and insight, the goal is not to remove entry-level experience but to transform it into deliberate judgment-building. Instead of doing every task, individuals guide and challenge the work: setting direction, providing context and owning outcomes. In an AI-enabled organization, leadership is no longer defined by depth of expertise alone but by the ability to create clarity from complexity and enable others to deliver against it.

The next generation of leaders will not be built by preserving old tasks but by redesigning work into development loops, where judgment, context and accountability are what is learned, tested and trusted.

The opportunity ahead

Most HR leaders (94%) believe AI will generate new entry-level roles that do not yet exist. The opportunity to expand access to leadership development is genuine, but only if organizations move forward with intention rather than assumption.

If there is no ladder left to climb, the question is not how we rise. It is whether we build something better in its place: pathways designed for the leaders we actually need, not the system of work we have outgrown.