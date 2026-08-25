How E&S insurers can turn market momentum into sustainable growth

As global risk grows more volatile, the insurance market is in upheaval. Traditional carriers are retreating from catastrophe-exposed regions, casualty risk complexity is on the rise, and social inflation—in which claims costs are rising faster than general economic inflation—has taken hold.

This unpredictable risk landscape spells opportunity for excess & surplus (E&S) insurers, which work to absorb risks that other carriers are unwilling or unable to underwrite, whether they emanate from cyber liability, climate, emerging technologies or the supply chain.

In the US, the excess & surplus insurance market https://www.spglobal.com/market-intelligence/en/news-insights/research/2026/04/us-e-and-s-industry-growth-rate-dips-into-single-digits-in-2025 " target="_blank">crossed $100 billion in direct written premiums in 2025, delivering a double-digit five-year CAGR. The sector has become a significant component of the US P&C market and a leading segment within commercial insurance. In short, what was once a niche market has become a more mainstream growth engine for the industry.

A growing number of companies operating in niche and emerging sectors are increasingly adopting specialty E&S insurance to address complex and evolving risk exposure. Central to this trend is the ability of E&S insurers to design bespoke and customized solutions suited to individual customers and unencumbered by regulatory constraints.

Rising competition, tightening margins and a growing digital gap

With E&S success, new challenges have emerged. Excess & surplus opportunities have attracted new entrants and new capacity, intensifying competition. Meanwhile, pricing power is under pressure, and reinsurance availability remains constrained.

At the same time, technology maturity in the excess & surplus market lags, with many E&S insurers continuing to rely on manual processes, spreadsheet-based workflows and legacy platforms never designed for today’s pace or complexity.

Modernizing their technology infrastructures and workflows is not straightforward. Many excess & surplus carriers face highly customized legacy systems, insufficient data readiness, underwriter resistance to automation and high regulatory requirements for explainable AI.

These challenges are compounded by the inherent limits of straight‑through processing (STP) in E&S. Not every risk can—or should—be automated. The challenges are also amplified by fragmented integration across the E&S ecosystem, which makes it difficult to orchestrate seamless workflows, and the difficulty of proving the ROI of modernization investments.

How to ensure E&S success

Succeeding in the E&S market will require insurers to take a product-led approach, combined with purposeful modernization and the enablement of a more open ecosystem. Required actions include:

Design a robust product strategy. New entrants need a product strategy that becomes the backbone of differentiation, especially in a market where speed‑to‑launch and customization can decide who wins the account. These products need to be aligned with the insurer’s target risks, underwriting appetite, pricing strategy and regulatory needs.





New entrants need a product strategy that becomes the backbone of differentiation, especially in a market where speed‑to‑launch and customization can decide who wins the account. These products need to be aligned with the insurer’s target risks, underwriting appetite, pricing strategy and regulatory needs. Modernize the E&S core. E&S carriers need to rigorously evaluate their existing platforms to assess their ability to fulfill E&S-specific requirements, such as configurability, STP potential, ecosystem integration and AI readiness. The goal: replace manual workarounds and rigid legacy platforms with digital foundations that enable rapid product configurations, intuitive underwriting workbenches, STP and rules‑based automation. By embedding AI, they can automate decisions, augment underwriting judgment and deliver real‑time, data‑driven insights at scale.





E&S carriers need to rigorously evaluate their existing platforms to assess their ability to fulfill E&S-specific requirements, such as configurability, STP potential, ecosystem integration and AI readiness. The goal: replace manual workarounds and rigid legacy platforms with digital foundations that enable rapid product configurations, intuitive underwriting workbenches, STP and rules‑based automation. By embedding AI, they can automate decisions, augment underwriting judgment and deliver real‑time, data‑driven insights at scale. Enable an open, ecosystem-ready architecture. Growth and scalability depend on API‑driven, plug‑and‑play integration with data providers, managing general agency (MGA) ecosystems and reinsurers. Such openness will result in faster response to market shifts, pricing pressure and capacity constraints.





Growth and scalability depend on API‑driven, plug‑and‑play integration with data providers, managing general agency (MGA) ecosystems and reinsurers. Such openness will result in faster response to market shifts, pricing pressure and capacity constraints. Build seamless partner experiences. Excess & surplus carriers need to ensure a seamless experience for all players involved: the end-insured, the retail agent and the retail/wholesale broker.





Excess & surplus carriers need to ensure a seamless experience for all players involved: the end-insured, the retail agent and the retail/wholesale broker. Leverage third-party data. Beyond broker submissions, excess & surplus carriers need to enrich each risk with third-party data—satellite and aerial imagery, roof and property inspection data, https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/cope-insurance.asp " target="_blank">COPE attributes and geospatial hazard signals—to get a richer, real-time view of the risk, enable precision underwriting and reduce mispricing.

All of these will require excess & surplus carriers to design fit-for-purpose operating models across their various business functions, such as intake, underwriting and servicing.

Looking into the E&S future

With the emerging risks of today becoming the standard risks of the future, we see excess & surplus insurance moving from insurance of the last resort to insurance of first choice. Newer risks and demand for customized solutions tailored for risks such as brain-computer interfaces, AI and autonomous systems, robotics, commercial space economy and multidimensional cyber risks will become the new frontier for E&S insurers.

Excess & surplus carriers will increasingly look to shift toward a leaner and nimbler operating model. For example:

Carriers will transition from dual-platform models for admitted and excess & surplus business, to a single, integrated platform. This will enable the seamless referral and underwriting of risks that fall outside the admitted appetite into the E&S segment.





for admitted and excess & surplus business, to a single, integrated platform. This will enable the seamless referral and underwriting of risks that fall outside the admitted appetite into the E&S segment. With the vast amount of accumulated risk data and intelligence, the operating model will shift toward prevention, risk engineering and other value-added services, creating new pathways for sustained profitability.





the operating model will shift toward prevention, risk engineering and other value-added services, creating new pathways for sustained profitability. Carriers will set up captive wholesale broker arms , leading to vertical integration and the ability to tighten distribution control, improve submission quality, speed, product innovation and data access, and reduce commission payout.





, leading to vertical integration and the ability to tighten distribution control, improve submission quality, speed, product innovation and data access, and reduce commission payout. Insurers will shift toward a model wherein complex and highly specialized risk are handled through MGA partnerships with deep expertise in the area.

Real-world results for E&S insurers

Despite the challenges, we’ve seen E&S insurers take full advantage of today’s growth opportunities. For example, we partnered with FCCI to launch its E&S business, enabling a rapid market entry that delivered $250M in revenue in the first year—achieving a five‑year growth target in just 12 months.

We also helped Selective Insurance successfully scale its rapidly growing E&S business by redesigning the end‑to‑end operating model, automating policy reviews and freeing underwriters to focus on higher‑value decisions—driving 65% to 70% in efficiency gains.

For E&S insurers, the opportunity lies not just in growth but in understanding how that growth can be achieved.

The next phase of E&S growth will favor insurers that combine product clarity, digital discipline and ecosystem agility. Those that selectively apply automation, embed AI responsibly and empower underwriters to act smarter and faster will be positioned to convert volatility into durable advantage.