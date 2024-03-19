Will gen AI help or hinder women in the workplace?

Gen AI impact on women in the workplace

To understand this phenomenon, it’s vital to consider that historically, technology-driven revolutions tended to displace employees in jobs traditionally categorized as blue-collar. Think of assembly-line workers replaced by robots. With generative AI, however, those at highest risk of disruption or displacement perform knowledge work, also known as white-collar jobs.

Ironically, women’s enormous gains in white-collar work may now make them more exposed to disruption. According to research published by Goldman Sachs, 79% of working women—compared with 58% of working men—are employed in occupations susceptible to generative AI disruption and automation. This is because a higher percentage of working women are employed in white-collar jobs than men.

A closer look deepens the picture. Our research identified occupation groups most at risk from generative AI by assigning exposure scores for 1,000 jobs currently being done by the US workforce. This score doesn’t reflect the percent of workers who will be out of a job or their chance of losing a job. Rather, it’s the percent of job tasks that will be automated or assisted by generative AI, weighted by the relative importance of those tasks. (While our research analyzed the US workforce, we believe the results can be confidently extrapolated worldwide.)

Our analysis confirms that jobs historically performed by women are at high risk of displacement. For instance: