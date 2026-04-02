The entry level remains vital in the AI-driven workplace

A look at today’s job market suggests new entry-level roles are evaporating as leaders across industries embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to handle foundational tasks, from data entry to coding to customer support. https://www.reveliolabs.com/news/macro/is-ai-responsible-for-the-rise-in-entry-level-unemployment/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">According to research firm Revelio Labs, for instance, postings for entry-level jobs in the US have plummeted by 35% in the last 18 months, in large part because of AI.

The calculation, at first, appears stark: Embrace AI for speed and savings, or preserve the lower rungs on the corporate ladder to feed the labor pipeline that organizations have long depended on to survive.

The reality is more complex.

The short-term efficiency benefits that organizations could theoretically gain by cutting junior talent actually mask longer-term risks. Without an influx of digital natives, organizations would experience a range of detrimental impacts: slower AI adoption and application, weakened succession plans, stalled knowledge transfer and cultures that struggle to renew themselves. Without deliberate entry points, the future that workforce leaders are counting on may never fully materialize.

Further, https://www.fastcompany.com/91483431/companies-replaced-entry-level-workers-with-ai " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">reports now indicate that the work assumed to be done by AI in early-career roles is simply being pushed upward—leaving middle management and senior talent overextended, burned out and increasingly disengaged as they absorb junior tasks.

Rethinking AI and the entry level

It doesn’t have to be this way. The choice between AI productivity and entry-level hires need not be an either/or decision. I believe early-career talent is becoming more—not less—critical in an AI-first world. In fact, despite our widespread use of AI at Cognizant, https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/information-tech/threat-to-large-it-firms-overblown-cognizants-ai-chief-says-amid-anthropic-driven-disruption/articleshow/128810707.cms " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">we hired 25,000 fresh graduates in 2025 and expect to exceed that number this year.

By welcoming entry-level talent, organizations will also increase their ranks of digital natives—workers who will ramp up quickly with AI, without the change management curve of their more seasoned coworkers. With their AI comfort levels, newcomers can also more quickly contribute value to the company, as they enjoy instant access to expertise that used to take years to gain. People in early-career roles can use AI to acquire skills more quickly and rapidly ascend to higher value roles.

Having associates that are comfortable with AI tools is a significant competitive advantage, particularly given today’s rapid pace of technological change. And allowing these AI-adept new hires to grow into more senior roles will ensure a healthy talent pyramid for years to come.

How entry-level work will change with AI

Far from disappearing, entry-level work is being redefined. As discussed in https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/impact-of-gen-ai-on-the-workforce " target="_blank">our recent report, “The trillion-dollar question: What to do with the workforce in the age of AI,” as more junior-level employees enter the workforce with AI skills honed at educational institutions, the technology is altering what entry-level work looks like and where in the talent pyramid it’s performed. Examples include: